The Cairo Comeback

India has a new World champion in air rifle: Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, 16 years after Abhinav Bindra.

The finalists:

RAYNAUD Alexis FRA – 630.1

SOLLAZZO Danilo Dennis ITA – 631.9

NEKOUNAM Amir Mohammad IRI – 632.5

PATIL Rudrankksh Balasaheb IND- 633.9

SHENG Lihao CHN – 633.3

YANG Haoran CHN – 632.1

JADHAV Kiran Ankush IND – 630.6

PRIVRATSKY Jiri CZE – 630.0.

𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍! 💪 Rudrankksh Patil of 🇮🇳 keeps his composure to clinch 🥇in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Shooting World Championships 2022. Some comeback this from the 18-year-old. 🫡#OlympicQualifiers | #RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/8g2ASNer21 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) October 14, 2022

Here’s how The Comeback at Cairo panned out:

* After the end of the second series in the 10m air rifle final in ISSF World Championships, Rudrannkksh Patil was at the fourth spot with a score of 104.2 while Kiran Jadhav is placed at the eighth spot with a score of 102.4.

* After the end of the third series in the 10m air rifle final in ISSF World Championships, Rudrannkksh Patil is at the too spot with a score of 157.0 while Kiran Jadhav is placed at the eighth spot with a score of 102.4. Jadhav is eliminated from the final as he finishes seventh.

*Paris Olympics quota confirmed for India in 10m air rifle event with Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil sealing the quota for India. After the end of the fourth series in the 10m air rifle final in ISSF World Championships, Rudrannkksh Patil is at the top spot with a score of 209.9 with four shooters remaining the fray in the final.

* After the end of the fifth series in the 10m air rifle final in ISSF World Championships, Rudrannkksh Patil confirms himself of at least a silver medal as he is placed at the second spot at a score of 261.9 with now only two shooters in fray for the gold medal. Patil to fight for the gold medal against Italian Danielo Sollazo.

*In the gold medal match, both Patil and Sollazo are tied 2-2.

* Sollazo now leads 4-2 against Patil in the gold medal match.

* Sollazo leads now 6-2 against Patil in the gold medal match.

* Sollazo leads now 6-4 against Patil in the gold medal match. Patil shoots a 10.9 against Sollazo’s 10.5 to take the set and two points.

* Sollazo now leads 8-4 against Patil in the gold medal match. Sollazo shoots 10.6 against Patil’s 10.5 to take the set and two points.

* Sollazzo now leads 10-4 against Patil in the gold medal match

* Sollazzo now leads 10-6 against Patil in the gold medal match. Patil claims two points to take the set with a shot of 10.6 against the Italian’s 10.3.

* Sollazzo now leads 11-7 against Patil in the gold medal match. Both the shooters shot an identical 10.4 to claim one point each.

* Sollazzo now leads 11-9 against Patil in the gold medal match. Patil shoots 10.6 against the Italian’s 10.2 to take the set and two points and inch closer to the Italian’s total.

* Sollazzo now leads 13-9 against Patil in the gold medal match. The Italian shot 10.7 while Patil shot 10.4 as Sollazzo claims the two points and the set. The indian has called out a time-out

* Sollazzo now leads 13-11 against Patil in the gold medal match. Patil shoots 10.5 against Sollazzo’s 10.3 to take the set and claim two points.

* What a comeback. Patil has now tied 13-13 against Sollazzo in the gold medal match. Patil shot 10.8 against Sollazzo’s 10.7 to claim the set and two points.

* Patil is now in the lead for the first time in the gold medal match as he now leads 15-13. The Italian has called a time out.

* Patil only needs one point or to tie the set to win the gold medal

* A come from behind win for Rudrankksh Patil as the Indian shooter wins the gold medal with a 17-13 win over Sollazzo. Patil shoots a 10.5 against Sollazzo’s 10.2 to claim the two points and set the gold medal match.