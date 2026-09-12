US Open: Zverev holds edge against left-handers but Shelton has the skills to test him

Five face-offs, five wins — just one set dropped. Forty-four wins in 45 matches against left-handers. Anyone looking statistically at the Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton match-up might deem Zverev a foregone victor. They would be disregarding Shelton’s extraordinary US Open 2026 run, however.

The 23-year-old has defied history and odds to captivate the Flushing Meadows faithful. He’s dethroned Carlos Alcaraz in a five-setter for the ages. He’s bested “big brother” Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in a semifinal etched in Black American history. Shelton now stands one step away from breaking his home nation’s 23-year men’s singles title drought at the tournament.

Andy Roddick was the last American man to rule New York, back in 2003. Since then, Andre Agassi (2005 finalist), Roddick himself (2006) and Taylor Fritz (2024) have come close. Agassi and Roddick had to contend with Roger Federer in his prime, and Fritz ran into then No.1 Jannik Sinner. Though the task is daunting for Shelton too, he might fancy his chances against Zverev, who is new to Grand Slam success.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Ben Shelton reacts after he won his match against Frances Tiafoe during the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Ben Shelton reacts after he won his match against Frances Tiafoe during the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Six years after reaching his maiden Major final in New York, Zverev finally broke his Grand Slam jinx this June at Roland Garros. It was a weakened field; there was no Sinner, Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic. But he followed that up with a final appearance at Wimbledon, where Sinner got the better of him.

Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic were all out of Zverev’s way this time at the US Open, too, but for the first time he enters a Slam final as the outright favourite. The pressure of making the first breakthrough had kept him from sleeping or eating properly. What will the pressure of living up to a top-seed billing do to him on Sunday?

Back and forth

Zverev is known to counterpunch from the baseline, especially with his backhand. During his Friday semifinal, when Karen Khachanov started to apply some pressure in the second set with his deep returns, Zverev retreated even further back. It is an integral part of the German’s gameplay and has worked well for him this season.

(LEFT) Alexander Zverev in action against Karen Khachanov in the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open; (RIGHT) Ben Shelton rushes to the net during a match against Frances Tiafoe. (PHOTOS: AP) (LEFT) Alexander Zverev in action against Karen Khachanov in the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open; (RIGHT) Ben Shelton rushes to the net during a match against Frances Tiafoe. (PHOTOS: AP)

Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Karen Khachanov during the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo) Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Karen Khachanov during the men’s singles semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (AP Photo)

But Shelton has an uncanny ability to sneak up to the net. Though unlike Federer’s famous ‘Sneak Attack by Roger’ (SABR), the American can volley when least expected. If he can exhibit that skill as well as he did against Alcaraz in the quarters, it would give Zverev something to think about.

Story continues below this ad

Then there is the famed Shelton serve. Besides its speed and heaviness, the Shelton service stands out for its direction. With 43 out of the 50 top-ranked men on tour being righties, the left-hander’s serve opens up uncomfortable angles for them, making it very hard to attack. Zverev has found a way past it before. He has also tormented southpaws with his unflappable backhand, as evidenced by his superb win-loss record against them.

However, Shelton’s special form seems to have propelled his serving further. He sent down 20 aces against Tiafoe at the Ashe and will aim to hurl similar missiles versus Zverev.

Beyond his serve and net play, Shelton has refined other aspects of his game since his semis defeat to Djokovic at the season-ending Major in 2023. “I feel that I’m a different player. I feel like I have so many more tools. I feel like I know my identity, am comfortable in my own skin, and I know what it takes for me to be playing top-level tennis,” he said.

The eighth seed is also not fazed by his 0-5 head-to-head record against Zverev. “Problem-solving has been the name of the game here. I‘m looking forward to the challenge, being able to problem-solve on Sunday. I know what I’m up against, and I’m also the most confident I’ve ever been in my game,” Shelton said.

Story continues below this ad

Tribute to grandmother

After beating Tiafoe, Shelton spoke about the enormity of the occasion for him. “It’s a lot of emotion. My mum and dad sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today,” he said courtside.

He also paid a rich tribute to his grandmother, who passed away earlier this year. She was instrumental in his father Bryan taking up tennis, which in turn sprouted Shelton’s rise. “My dad lost his mum earlier this year. She’s the reason he was able to play tennis. Without her there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her.”

The young gun implored the New York crowd to raise the decibel levels when supporting him in the final. “I’m going to need you guys on Sunday to bring the energy,” Shelton said.

“I’m going to leave it all on the court and I hope you guys come and back me. Let’s do this for the USA.”

Story continues below this ad

US Open men’s singles final: 11:30 pm, live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar