scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Yuki Bhambri goes down in Australian Open qualifiers, no Indian in singles main draw

Bhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6 3-6. Machac has a career high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8 2021. He also has a career high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1 2021.

By: PTI | Melbourne |
Updated: January 13, 2022 12:23:02 pm
Yuki BhambriBhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6 3-6. (FILE PHOTO)

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri suffered a straight sets defeat to Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac in the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Thursday, meaning the year’s first Grand Slam will have no Indian participation in the singles main draw.

Bhambri lost his second round qualifying match 1-6 3-6. Machac has a career high ATP singles ranking of 131 achieved on November 8 2021. He also has a career high doubles ranking of 470 achieved on November 1 2021.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

On Tuesday, comeback man Bhambri had impressed with his attacking net play in a straight sets win but Ramkumar Ramanathan’s 23rd attempt at cracking the singles main draw of a grand slam had ended in a first round defeat at the Australian Open qualifiers. In the women’s singles, Ankita Raina, ranked 203, was blown away by 120th ranked Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-0 in just 50 minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah takes 5 as India claim slight edge over Proteas
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 13: Latest News