‘Anything can happen in sport’ – Yuki Bhambri upbeat as India takes on Casper Ruud’s Norway at the Davis Cup

Following a thumping 4-0 home win over Denmark at the Davis Cup back in March, India’s next assignment is against Norway, led by US Open finalist and World No. 2 Casper Ruud.

Yuki Bhambri, member of India’s contingent in Norway, tells The Indian Express that even though the team has not devised any plans for Ruud, they are looking forward to the opportunity to take on one of the world’s best.

“It’s hard to develop a strategy for the World No. 2,” he said. “We’re going to try to put some pressure on him, he has just played the US Open final so he may not be 100%. It’s a day of tennis and both will have to perform. Anything can happen in sport.”

Ruud is the highlight of the event, but beyond him, India will fancy their chances in the World Group Stage draw in Lillehammer, Norway. India No. 2 Prajnesh Gunneswaran will go head-to-head with Ruud in the opening match of the encounter, following which India No. 1 Ramkumar Ramanathan will fancy his chances against Viktor Durasovic on Friday.

On Saturday, India will look towards the doubles team of Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in what could be the decisive matches. Against Denmark at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi, the doubles partnership of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan came in clutch, and with Bopanna out with injury, Bhambri and Myneni will be hoping to have a similar impact this week.

“The team is going to miss Rohan’s experience,” Bhambri said. “Apart from being a great doubles player, he has been a great servant of Indian tennis. His experience counts for a lot so we are definitely going to miss that. But hopefully, Saketh and I can get the job done here.”

Despite a lack of tour-level experience, Bhambri and Myneni have formed a formidable partnership this year on the Challenger circuit. The duo have won six titles this year, including the Mallorca Challenger last month. Their most recent outing was a semifinal finish in Cassis, France. Bhambri believes the level of their current Group Stage 1 draw against Norway is not a step up to the Challengers.

“At this stage which India is playing on currently, the level is fairly similar to the events we have won,” he said. “We are fairly confident we should be able to get that point for India. That will be the mindset of anyone who steps on court. We all want to make the best of the opportunity and take Indian tennis forward.”

India vs Norway, Davis Cup Group Stage, kicks off at 9.30 pm IST, live on Eurosport.