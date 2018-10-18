Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Yuki Bhambri suffers defeat on comeback, out of European Open

Yuki Bhambri's comeback to the ATP circuit after recovering from a knee injury didn't go well as he suffered a first-round defeat at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: October 18, 2018 12:54:37 am

Yuki Bhambri lost 6-7(6) 7-5 1-6 to Italian Salvatore Caruso in the Euro 686,080 hard court tournament. (PTI/File Photo) 

Yuki Bhambri’s comeback to the ATP circuit after recovering from a knee injury didn’t go well as he suffered a first-round defeat at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium. Playing his first match after the US Open in August, Yuki lost 6-7(6) 7-5 1-6 to Italian Salvatore Caruso in the Euro 686,080 hard court tournament.

At one stage Yuki was a break up, serving for the opening set but lost his serve and eventually the set. After drawing parity, Yuki twice lost his serve to fall behind 0-3 in the decisive set and never recovered.

India’s top singles player, the 26-year-old Bhambri’s progress has been hampered by fitness issues, the major problem being his knees. He broke into the top-100 in October 2015 but then missed out half of the 2016 season due to injury. He got back in good shape and reclaimed his place in top-100 in April this year, but injuries once again pulled him back.

Meanwhile, Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak ousted Leander Paes and Miguel Angel Reyyes-Varela 7-5 6-4 in one our and 10 minutes to move to the doubles quarterfinals.

