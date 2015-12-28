Yuki Bhambri pulls out of Chennai Open with elbow injury

Yuki Bhambri has been advised more rest by his doctor. (Source: File) Yuki Bhambri has been advised more rest by his doctor. (Source: File)

India’s top singles player Yuki Bhambri today withdrew from the Chennai Open as he is yet to recover from his elbow injury. Yuki had enjoyed a lot of success in the season 2015 as he broke into top-100, winning two Challenger level singles titles. After winning the Pune Challenger, he was forced to withdraw from his last event of the 2015 season due to the same injury. He had about six weeks to recover but could not and was advised more rest by his Delhi-based doctor.

“I have been training and exercising all these weeks but I have not started hitting. My physician has asked me to rest for one week so I had no option but to pull out of the Chennai Open. I have played in Chennai in all theses years and was to play main draw for first time. I did not want to miss this but things are like this only,” Yuki told PTI.

Yuki, who is ranked 93, hopes to be in good shape before the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the 2016 season. It was a good chance for Yuki to play in a quality field that has two-time and defending champion and world no. 4 Stanislas Wawrinka, world no. 12 Kevin Anderson and 19th ranked Benoit Paire.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App