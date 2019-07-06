You’re a disgrace, you’re a disgrace: Nick Kyrgios to umpire

Nick Kyrgios: When are you gonna raise it? Yo do it then! Stop saying it – do it! Hurry up then – do it!

Damien Dumusois: I’ll do it whenever I want.

NK: It’s only taken you 20 years – all of you – to tell him.

DD: Don’t tell me what to do.

NK: Don’t talk to me, hurry up.

DD: I do it whenever I want.

NK: It’s only taken you 20 years to tell him. I’m starting my routine and the guy’s telling me to stop.

DD: You are right.

NK: So tell him then! Tell him.

DD: When I want. When I want.

NK: So much power up there, huh? Wow, look at you. Look at you! So much power up there. Wow. So much power, feels good. Feels good for you, huh? Wow. So much power. Feel good to be up there, huh? Who doesn’t like to be up there.

Kyrgios mimics as if he got a shock by touching the umpire’s chair as he walks past for the next game.

NK: You’re a powerful man up there, aren’t you. Are we allowed to play with new balls?

DD: Code violation, misconduct warning, Mr Kyrgios.

NK: What did I say? What did I say? What did I say?

Kyrgios breaks Nadal again, holds serve to win the set, returns to seat.

NK: Why did you give me the code violation? Why though? I just asked you if we could use new balls, that’s all I asked for.

DD: It was too much.

NK: What was too much? Did you tell me.

DD: Nick, if you continue you are going to get a code violation”?

NK: But did you say that? You didn’t say that.

DD: I don’t have to.

For Kyrgios there was more reason to lose his cool. In Nadal’s second service game of the third set, his first serve was called out. The Spaniard challenged successfully and the umpire awarded the point to him. Kyrgios felt they should have replayed the point.

DD: Nick, 15-0.

NK: What are you talking about? You’re telling me the call didn’t affect my stroke?

DD: No.

NK: At all?

DD: No.

NK: Are you being serious?

Kyrgios returns to chair after Nadal holds serve

NK: I can’t do it, I can’t do it. What, what, what just happened? You’re a disgrace, you’re a disgrace. It happened on my stroke. You’re a joke. People like you are the problem, you feel entitled just because you have a job and you’re sitting up there you feel entitled.

DD: Are we going to fight all match?

NK: I’m just telling you that’s the problem.

DD: Are we going to fight all match Nick?

NK: I’m just letting you know. That’s the problem. People like you feel that you’re actually important and entitled and that’s a problem.