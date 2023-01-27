scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
‘Your legacy means a lot to Indian sportswomen’: Wishes poured in as Sania Mirza bids adieu to Grand Slam career

India's Sania MirzaIndia's Sania Mirza addresses the audience following her mixed doubles final loss with partner Rohan Bopanna to Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
‘Your legacy means a lot to Indian sportswomen’: Wishes poured in as Sania Mirza bids adieu to Grand Slam career
Trailblazing Indian tennis star Sania Mirza capped off her glorious Grand Slam career with a runners-up finish alongside ‘best friend’ Rohan Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles final on Friday.

Pairing up with her first-ever mixed doubles partner Bopanna, the unseeded Indian duo went down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Best wishes continue to pour in for the 36-year-old, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month will be her swansong. In an heartwarming message, women wrestler Vinesh Phogat wrote, “Thank you,@MirzaSania for teaching an entire generation of young Indian girls how to dream, I was one of them. You have always played with enormous passion throughout the challenges. Your legacy means a lot to Indian sportswomen. Respect and congratulations!!! ✊🙌🇮🇳.”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to convey his wished for Sania and wrote,” Many congratulations on a glorious career at the Grand Slam @MirzaSania.You have inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India & beyond. Wishing you the best of everything in life. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. Well played!”

Sports fraternity wishes Sania best in future:

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 16:01 IST
