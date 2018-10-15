Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens qualifies for WTA finals

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens qualifies for WTA finals

Sloane Stephens joins Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki in the singles field for the Oct. 21-28 event.

By: Reuters | Singapore | Published: October 15, 2018 10:20:03 am

Sloane Stephens of the United States plays a return shot while competing against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in their third round women's singles match in the China Open at the National Tennis Stadium in Beijing Sloane Stephens had reached the finals of French Open and Montreal while winning a title in Miami in 2018. (Source: AP)

Related News

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens has qualified for her first season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, the WTA Tour said on Monday. Stephens joins fellow Grand Slam champions Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki in the singles field for the Oct. 21-28 event.

Two spots remain open for the elite eight-player field, with Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova in prime position to qualify for the round-robin tournament that offers $7 million in prize money.

“I’m honoured to qualify for my first WTA Finals,” said Stephens, who was runner-up to Halep at Roland Garros earlier this year. “I’m looking forward to … competing against the best players of the season.”

The American also won her first Premier-level event in Miami earlier this year and rose to a career-high ranking of three in July. The 25-year-old was also a runner-up in Montreal.

HOT DEALS

Stephens won her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in 2017 but was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Anastasija Sevastova this year.

Osaka won the US Open, while Kerber won Wimbledon and Wozniacki clinched the Australian Open title this year.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 