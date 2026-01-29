WTA defends players amid privacy row over cameras at Australian Open: ‘Human and fair demand’

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)
The WTA has moved swiftly to address growing concerns over player privacy at the Australian Open, issuing a strong response after several top players criticised the presence of cameras in off-court, player-only areas.

“The WTA supports its players and takes their concerns about privacy and cameras at the Australian Open very seriously,” the organisation said in a statement. “Players deserve spaces away from competition where they can rest in complete privacy.” The governing body emphasised that it has already taken steps at WTA events to reduce camera presence in non-competition areas and called on tournament organisers and broadcast partners to establish “clear and respectful boundaries.” The WTA added that it would engage in dialogue with players and tournaments to find an appropriate solution.

The statement follows a wave of criticism sparked by Coco Gauff’s quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina in Melbourne. Frustrated after her elimination, Gauff was filmed smashing a racket in the tunnels of Melbourne Park, footage that quickly circulated online. The incident echoed a similar moment involving Aryna Sabalenka during the 2023 US Open final and reignited debate about how much access cameras should have beyond the court.

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo) Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

Several players spoke candidly about the issue in press conferences. Gauff expressed discomfort with the lack of privacy in locker room and tunnel areas, while Jessica Pegula described the situation as a “violation of privacy.” World No. 2 Iga Swiatek offered a stark comparison, saying players sometimes feel like “animals in the zoo”, constantly observed even in moments of vulnerability.

WTA President Valerie Camillo reinforced the organisation’s stance, calling the players’ concerns “completely legitimate.” “This is a very human and fair demand,” Camillo said. “Athletes need spaces where they can rest without feeling constantly watched. Providing them this space is part of our responsibilities as a sport.” She stressed that the WTA is committed to listening to its players and acting when concerns are raised.

 

