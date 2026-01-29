WTA defends players amid privacy row over cameras at Australian Open: ‘Human and fair demand’

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her quarterfinal match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

The WTA has moved swiftly to address growing concerns over player privacy at the Australian Open, issuing a strong response after several top players criticised the presence of cameras in off-court, player-only areas.

“The WTA supports its players and takes their concerns about privacy and cameras at the Australian Open very seriously,” the organisation said in a statement. “Players deserve spaces away from competition where they can rest in complete privacy.” The governing body emphasised that it has already taken steps at WTA events to reduce camera presence in non-competition areas and called on tournament organisers and broadcast partners to establish “clear and respectful boundaries.” The WTA added that it would engage in dialogue with players and tournaments to find an appropriate solution.