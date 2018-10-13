WTA Awards 2018: Simona Halep, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, more nominated

US Open 2018 Wonen Single’s Champion Naomi Osaka. (Source: Reuters)

The 2018 season has been quite interesting on the WTA tour with four different grand slam winners with three of them first timers. The season also saw numerous comebacks and entry on the tour for some of the stars of tomorrow. And the WTA Awards, tasked with recognising season’s standout performers, put forward a list of nominations that best capture the spirit of the year. The Awards are categorised into: Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

The winners will be announced during the Gala Evening at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore in Singapore on October 19. Voting from media will be taken into consideration until October 12.

The Player of the Year category features this year’s four Grand Slam champions in Simona Halep (French Open, Montreal, Shenzhen), Angelique Kerber (Wimbledon, Sydney), Naomi Osaka (US Open, Indian Wells) and Caroline Wozniacki (Australian Open, Beijing, Eastbourne), alongside Petra Kvitova, who has won the most number of titles this season (St. Petersburg, Doha, Prague, Madrid, Birmingham).

In the Doubles Team of the Year category, three of the four nominees have taken home Grand Slam titles together: CoCo Vandeweghe and Ashleigh Barty (US Open, Miami), Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Wimbledon, French Open), and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos (Australian Open, Birmingham). Elise Mertens and Demi Schuurs have been one of the most prolific teams in 2018 (Hobart, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Wuhan), with Schuurs taking home a WTA tour leading six doubles titles.

WTA Player of the Year: Simona Halep (ROU), Angelique Kerber (GER), Petra Kvitova (CZE), Naomi Osaka (JPN), Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

WTA Doubles Team of the Year: CoCo Vandeweghe / Ashleigh Barty (USA/AUS), Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova (CZE/CZE), Elise Mertens / Demi Schuurs (BEL/NED), Kristina Mladenovic / Timea Babos (FRA/HUN)

WTA Most Improved Player of the Year: Kiki Bertens (NED), Julia Goerges (GER), Daria Kasatkina (RUS), Elise Mertens (BEL), Wang Qiang (CHN), Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

WTA Newcomer of the Year: Amanda Anisimova (USA), Danielle Collins (USA), Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU), Sofia Kenin (USA), Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

WTA Comeback Player of the Year: Belinda Bencic (SUI), Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA), Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS), Serena Williams (USA)

