Would have been a better story if I got another set or more: Sumit Nagal after losing US Open main draw

Sumit Nagal said that his introduction to Grand Slam tennis against the five-time champion Roger Federer would have been another story if he ‘had got another set or more.’ The former World No. 1 Federer beat the Indian 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the U.S. Open.

When the match began it was Federer who surprisingly looked intimidated under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights as he sprayed errors all around the court but the Swiss great woke from his slumber in time to turn the match resoundingly in his favour.

Heading to Genoa, Italy for a low-tier Challenge Tour event, 22-year old Nagal said after the match, “It would have been a better story if I had got another set or more.”

Despite losing the first set, Federer’s game came around, breaking in Nagal’s first service game of every set. Nagal added, “He loves putting pressure on the other guy. The thing with him is you don’t know what type of shot (he’ll play). He’s always making you think. … You have no idea where the ball is coming back.”

Meanwhile, Federer, who will face Bosnia’s Dzumhur in second round, did not mind a tough beginning to US Open. “Maybe it’s not a bad thing to go through a match like this,” said Federer, who has now won his past 62 first-round Slam matches. “It was very similar at Wimbledon.”

“It was a tough first set for me. He played pretty strong so credit to him. I was missing a lot of balls so I was trying to cut down the unforced errors. Hopefully it will get better,” said Federer.

When asked if he felt for a second that it was ‘Nadal’ and not ‘Nagal’, the Swiss great replied, “For you guys and social media, it is. I was rusty, I will shake it off.”