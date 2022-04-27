scorecardresearch
World No.1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury

Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, was scheduled to open her campaign against a qualifier at the WTA 1000 event on clay in Madrid, the main draw of which starts on Thursday.

By: Reuters |
Updated: April 27, 2022 5:00:18 pm
Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury.

World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, the Women’s Tennis Association said on Wednesday. The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

“After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row it’s time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven’t had a chance to handle it properly,” Swiatek said in a Twitter post.”I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that’s why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw.”

Before Stuttgart, Swiatek picked up WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami while also leading Poland to November’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two singles wins in the qualifying tie against Romania this month. Swiatek is aiming to return at the Italian Open, which will be played from May 9-15 in Rome, before the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros starts from May 22.” My body needs rest. I’m going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris,” she added.

