Tennis World will never be the same: Wishes pour in as Roger Federer retires

Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis player of this generation, announced his retirement on Thursday. “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old,” Federer said on Instagram.

“Laver Cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or in the tour,” Roger Federer added.

Twitter went berserk and everyone from former players to current ones sent their wishes to the Swiss legend. Here are the reactions:

Roger, Where do we begin? It’s been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many. pic.twitter.com/VDWylKvW86 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 15, 2022

Roger… 💔 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 15, 2022

💔😢. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

An outstanding career comes to an end 😭 Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022

Federer, who dominated men’s tennis after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, has been troubled by injuries in recent years. He has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and his last competitive match was a quarter-final defeat against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Federer first served notice of his special talent when he beat American great Pete Sampras on his way to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2001.

Two years later he outclassed Mark Philippoussis on Wimbledon’s Centre Court to begin his Grand Slam collection.

Federer went on to win seven more Wimbledon titles, claimed five U.S. Open titles, six Australian crowns and a single French Open achieved in 2009 to complete his career Slam.

He also holds the record for 237 consecutive weeks as world number one and the only omission from his glittering CV is an Olympic singles gold medal, losing to Andy Murray in the 2012 final.