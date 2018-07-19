Winning Hong Kong event has given me a boost: Karman Kaur Thandi

Karman Kaur Thandi will be playing in the singles category at the Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18. (Source: File) Karman Kaur Thandi will be playing in the singles category at the Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18. (Source: File)

Rising Indian tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi considers winning the $25,000 Hong Kong tournament a morale booster going into next month’s Asian Games. Delhi girl Karman will be playing in the singles category at the Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18. She won her maiden singles title on the ITF Pro circuit after demolishing Jia-Jing Lu’s challenge in straight sets in the final of the USD 25,000 Hong Kong event held in June.

“Yes, winning the 25K Hong Kong has definitely given me a boost, and beating top-200 player without dropping a set in the whole tournament. So for sure a belief that I belong there and I can do it,” the 20-year-old up and coming player told PTI in an interview. Karman, however, believes a tough challenge is in the offing at the continental games if all 10 Asian players from the top 100 choose to play.

“Yes, I will be playing singles in the Asian Games, and I will try my best to get the medal for the country. The competition is going to be of a very high quality, at least 10 Asian players in the top 100 if they all play,” said Karman, who is currently ranked 216 in singles.

The Delhi youngster is feeling upbeat about her chances in the quadrennial Games. “I have been playing good matches these last few weeks. I only got beaten by higher ranked players who ended up winning the tournament. Reached semis in two (tournaments) and won one tournament. Going into the Games, I feel good and confident.

“The results may have been not on the expected lines but overall the game (show) was good. In the latter part of the six months I have made good progress,” feels Karman. Karman, who is supported by the Virat Kohli Foundation, will now play her first WTA 250K tournament which begins this Saturday after which she will start her preparations for the Asian Games.

“When there are people behind you, supporting you and you don’t have to worry at least the finance part…that gives you more freedom to play and train better. And Virat Kohli Foundation has been that support to me,” she signed off.

