Kyrgios’ charm offensive: proposes dinner-drinks to new frenemy Djokovic

A bromance between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios was the last thing fans expected coming into Wimbledon, but the two players have buried the hatchet and even decided to go for dinner, with Sunday’s final winner footing the bill.

In 2019, Kyrgios said Djokovic had “a sick obsession” of wanting to be liked, before he described the Serb as a “tool” and a “boneheaded” and a “tool”, defended the Serb when he was detained and then deported ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status.

When the whole world seemed to be against Djokovic, Kyrgios reached out to the Serb and publicly slammed his country’s treatment of the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Six months later, Kyrgios is set to battle Djokovic in his first Grand Slam final.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios shared a light moment on the Instagram. (Screengrab) Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios shared a light moment on the Instagram. (Screengrab)

“We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird,” said the world No 40 ahead of the final.

“Everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that.

“I felt like I was almost the only player and someone to stand up for him with all that drama at the Australian Open. I feel like that’s where respect is kind of earned. Not on the tennis court, but I feel like when a real-life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you.

“We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff, it’s real weird. Actually, earlier in the week, he was like ‘hopefully I’ll see you Sunday’.”

However, Novak Djokovic said he wouldn’t label relationship with Nick Kyrgios a ‘bromance.’

“I don’t know if I can call it a bromance, yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year,” he said.

“But when it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That’s something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.”

Novak Djokovic has contested 31 Grand Slam finals and faced just about every scenario possible in collecting 20 titles but even he will not know what to expect in Sunday’s Wimbledon showdown against Australian showman Nick Kyrgios.

The 35-year-old Serbian, bidding for a fourth successive title, will prepare for every eventuality but the likelihood is that world number 40 Kyrgios will still conjure up some surprises.