Upsets at Wimbledon Day 1: Cori Gauff shines as Osaka, Zverev, Tsitsipas make first-round exits

The first day of Wimbledon 2019 saw many upsets but it was 15-year-old Cori Gauff who grabbed the limelight on Monday. The teenager stunned five-time champion, Venus Williams, as she eased to a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Gauff, who’s the youngest player to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw, dominated Williams throughout the match and showcased a fearless brand of tennis. A break in the fifth game of the opening set was enough to win her the first set. She carried the momentum in the following set and sealed a comfortable victory on her fourth match point after Williams netted a forehand.

Made for the big stage ✨@CocoGauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the ladies’ singles, beating Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/hfgcQGdZtq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

In another shocking event, Naomi Osaka crashed out the tournament in the first round, after going down 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. The US and Australian Open champion struggled throughout the match and also revealed that she was about to breakdown after her match on Centre Court.

In the men’s event, both Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered shocking defeats and were crashed out of the tennis megaevent.

Here is a list of all the major upsets on Day 1:

Alexander Zverev vs Jiri Vesely

Despite winning the first set, Germany’s Alexander Zverev found himself on the losing end against Jiri Vesely, eventually losing the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. The German basically lost the match while he was serving at 5-6 15-30 in the fourth set as he handed his opponent two match points.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thomas Fabbiano

Stefanos Tsitsipas entered Wimbledon 2019 with a reputation most likely to challenge the authority of the big three. However, the Australian Open semi-finalist crashed out of the tournament in the first round after he was beaten 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7(8) 6-3 by lowly-ranked Italian Thomas Fabbiano. The 20-year-old who has made a mark in the international arena managed to save two match points during the fourth-set tiebreakers but a relentless display by Fabbiano saw the Italian emerge victorious.

Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva

World No 2 Naomi Osaka also tasted defeat in her first-round clash against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. The Japanese origin player, who has already bagged the US and Australian Open, went down 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 against Putintseva, ranked 39.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Madison Brengle

French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova also failed to make it to the next round as the Czech was beaten 6-4 6-4 by American Madison Brengle. The left-hander struggled to get to grips with her opponent’s game as she lost in the first round for the third successive year.

“I think she (Brengle) is a great player for grass, so I think she played a great match,” the Czech told reporters. “And I’m having some troubles with my hand, so that was also the key for the match, because she played to my forehand and it hurt. “I think she knew that and she played it clever.”