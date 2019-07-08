Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams ease through; Coco Gauff’s dream run halted

Novak Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to ease into the Wimbledon quarterfinals on No. 1 Court on Monday.

Earlier, Serena Williams also eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

Williams won six straight games from 3-2 in the first set to take control of the match. She raised both arms in celebration after her fifth break of the match gave her a 5-2 lead in the second set and served out the victory when Suarez Navarro sent a backhand wide.

Williams is looking for her eighth Wimbledon title after losing last year’s final to Angelique Kerber. She has never lost a set in seven career meetings against Suarez Navarro.

Williams will next face fellow American Alison Riske, who upset top-ranked Ash Barty earlier in the day.

Also, Barbora Strycova came from a set and break down to beat Elise Mertens 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Mertens led 5-2 in the second set but lost nine straight games to go 4-0 down in the second.

Nadal dominates Sousa

Rafael Nadal reached his 39th career Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Nadal dominated from the start, breaking Sousa in his first two service games to take a 4-0 lead in the first set. The Spaniard never faced a break point and converted six of the eight he created on Sousa’s serve.

He earned a standing ovation from parts of the crowd after setting up one of those break points, ending a 20-shot rally with a running backhand cross-court winner to make it 30-40 at 1-1 in the third set. He hit another backhand winner to secure the break and broke again for a 5-2 lead.

It was the two-time Wimbledon champion’s 52nd match win at the All England Club, surpassing Bjorn Borg for eighth place on the all-time list.

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run over

The 15-year-old American lost to former No. 1 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round.

Halep broke Gauff five times and took advantage of 29 unforced errors. Gauff saved two match points when serving at 5-2 but Halep clinched the win when the teenager sent a forehand wide in the next game.

Gauff was playing in her first Grand Slam tournament after becoming the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon’s main draw in the professional era and knocked out five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

Halep reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the fourth time and will next face Zhang Shuai of China.

Muchova beats Pliskova in marathon match

Karolina Muchova narrowly avoided a deciding-set tiebreaker, beating third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 7-5, 13-11 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Muchova won the last three games of the match and converted her third match point with a return that clipped the net cord.

Pliskova broke for an 11-10 lead but couldn’t serve out the match as she was broken back at love.

If the score had reached 12-12, the pair would have played the first deciding-set tiebreaker since Wimbledon introduced new rules for this year’s tournament.

In the past, there were no tiebreakers in deciding sets.

The longest match in Wimbledon history was in 2010, when John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set. Last year, Kevin Anderson beat Isner 26-24 in the fifth set in the semifinals.

Konta scripts comeback win over Kvitova

Johanna Konta reached her second Wimbledon quarterfinal by coming from a set down to knock out two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Konta, the only British player left in the tournament, won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court. Konta missed two match points at 5-2 in the decider but served it out on her next opportunity when Kvitova sent a shot long.

Kvitova hit 40 winners to Konta’s 22, but also had 34 unforced errors compared to 21.

In 2017, Konta became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the semifinals at the All England Club but she lost in the second round last year.

Konta also came from a set down to beat Sloane Stephens in the third round. She will next face Barbora Strycova.