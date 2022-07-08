Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic locks horns with Cam Norrie for spot in the final

Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Tennis Score Streaming Online: Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury. Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Follow live score and updates of Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie below.
Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal due to the abdominal injury he sustained in the quarterfinal. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is through to the maiden Grand Slam final of his career.
Nadal had been suffering from pain in his abdominal area from the early stages of the tournament, but the injury was significantly aggravated during Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard suffered from the injury in the initial stages of the match, and despite that, rallied to win it in five. (READ MORE)
Through the Quarterfinals, Djokovic has won 57% of points returning the second serve, ranking 4th in the field of 128 while Norrie has double faulted 1% of the time, 4th lowest among players in the field of 128.
Nick Kyrgios is among the most divisive characters in modern tennis. The Australian has only played 14 tournaments on tour since February 2020, but still dominates headlines whenever he takes the court, mostly owing to his constant outbursts, directed at the crowd, umpires, line judges, and even himself. (READ MORE)
Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios. The other semifiinal between Rafael Nadal and Nick Krygios was cancelled because the Spainiard had to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.