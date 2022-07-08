Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Semifinal Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic locks horns with Cam Norrie for spot in the final

Rafael Nadal says he ‘can’t be competitive over two matches’, adds he had to withdraw from Wimbledon out of respect for himself

Spain's Rafael Nadal announces that he is withdrawing from the semi-final of the Gentlemen's Singles during a press conference at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal due to the abdominal injury he sustained in the quarterfinal. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is through to the maiden Grand Slam final of his career.

Nadal had been suffering from pain in his abdominal area from the early stages of the tournament, but the injury was significantly aggravated during Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard suffered from the injury in the initial stages of the match, and despite that, rallied to win it in five. (READ MORE)