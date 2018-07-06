Wimbledon 2018: Alexander Zverev wraps up suspended second-round match in five sets

The second-round clash, which lasted three hours 12 minutes, was suspended on Thursday evening in fading light with the 20-year-old American Fritz leading 2-1 after taking a marathon third set when he dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-0. (Source: Reuters) The second-round clash, which lasted three hours 12 minutes, was suspended on Thursday evening in fading light with the 20-year-old American Fritz leading 2-1 after taking a marathon third set when he dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-0. (Source: Reuters)

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev reached the third round at Wimbledon for the third year in succession when he came from 2-1 down to complete a 6-4 5-7 6-7(0) 6-1 6-2 victory over Taylor Fritz in their suspended match on Friday.

The second-round clash, which lasted three hours 12 minutes, was suspended on Thursday evening in fading light with the 20-year-old American Fritz leading 2-1 after taking a marathon third set when he dominated the tiebreak, winning it 7-0.

“Stopping at 2-1 down was not a nice feeling but I played better than yesterday,” said Zverev, like Fritz a former world junior number one. “I think (today) showed I am playing my best tennis.”

It was the fourth time in six Grand Slam matches that the 21-year-old German has come back from 2-1 down to win five-setters, after three at the French Open.

Anderson keeps African Wimbledon hopes alive

South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the fourth time with a straight-sets win over experienced German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Friday.

The way he played in his 6-3 7-5 7-5 victory suggested Anderson could go further than ever before at the All England Club.

Anderson, 32, pressured Kohlschreiber from the start and was gifted an early and decisive break as the German double-faulted and he netted a forehand in the second game.

The South African also broke at the start of the second set but Kohlschreiber hit back immediately.

Anderson bided his time and broke at 5-5 with a forehand winner and held for a two-set lead.

He got a huge slice of luck at 5-5 in the third set when his backhand return flopped off the net tape and over to earn him the break and he served out to love, clenching his first and roaring his delight as Kohlschreiber’s return flew long.

Anderson, the only African left in the singles draws, will face either American Sam Querrey or Frenchman Gael Monfils for a place in the last eight.

Mercurial Monfils tames Querrey to reach last 16

Unseeded Frenchman Gael Monfils tamed the power of American Sam Querrey to reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, having previously fallen six times in the third round.

It looked like being a familiar story for the 31-year-old when 11th seed Querrey bombed down nine aces to win the opening set but crowd-pleaser Monfils responded with some dazzling tennis to win 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Centre Court.

Monfils levelled the match with an ace of his own after breaking for a 5-3 lead in the second set.

A forehand pass gave him the breakthrough midway through the third set and Querrey’s resistance faded in the heat as Monfils raced through the fourth set in 23 minutes.

He will face eighth seed Kevin Anderson next.

