Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Day 1: Yuki Bhambri wins first set against Thomas Fabbiano in opener

Update

Defending champion Roger Federer opened his Wimbledon defence with a straight win against Dusan Lajovic.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets defeat to Donna Vekic.

Madison Keys is through in straight sets against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-2.

Third seed Marin Cilic is safely through to the second round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka.