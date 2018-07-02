Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Day 1: Yuki Bhambri wins first set against Thomas Fabbiano in opener

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score: Yuki Bhambri is among the seven Indians participating in the prestigious tournament this year. There will, however, be added pressure on Bhambri who is the only Indian appearing in the singles’ category at the 132nd Wimbledon championships. Meanwhile, defending champion Roger Federer launches his bid for a ninth title against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic. Seven-times champion Serena Williams was also in action on day one as she began her first Wimbledon campaign as mother.
Wimbledon 2018 Live Score: Yuki Bhambri takes on Thomas Fabbiano in opener
Wimbledon 2018 Live Score: Ranked 85th in the world, Yuki Bhambri is the only singles player representing India at Wimbledon 2018. Starting his campaign against Thomas Fabbiano, Bhambri will be looking for his first victory against the Italian after losing to him thrice in the past. Other than Bhambri, six other Indians will also be seen at the tournament in doubles' category.
Serena Williams has arrived to take on Arantxa Rus and that she will confidently as Wimbledon is her arena. Meanwhile, here are the fixtures for tomorrow:
Garbiñe Muguruza vs Naomi Broady
Rafael Nadal vs Dudi Sela
Simona Halep vs Kurumi Nara
Kyle Edmund vs Alex Bolt
Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Novak Djokovic vs Tennys Sandgren
Johanna Konta vs Natalia Vikhlyantseva
James Duckworth vs Alexander
Zverev Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Baghdatis
Maria Sharapova vs Vitalia Diatchenko
Juan Martin del Potro vs Peter Gojowczyk
Angelique Kerber vs Vera Zvonareva
David Goffin vs Matthew Ebden
Caroline Garcia vs Belinda Bencic
Bhambri is struggling in the second set but is trying to make a comeback. He breaks back and is trailing 3-4 now.
Dimitrov taken the court against Wawrinka to kickstart their Wimbledon campaign. Dimitrov has the early break against Wawrinka.
Venus Williams defeats Johanna Larsson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round at Wimbledon. The first set was a rough one for Venus, but she was able to recover. Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka is through to the second round after a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Yuki Bhambri takes the first set 6-2 against Thomas Fabbiano in just 26 minutes. He plays clinical tennis to kickstart his Grand Slam campaign.
Caroline Wozniacki defeats Vavara Lepchenko just inside an hour 6-0, 6-3. A very quick victory for No. 2 seed.
Defending champion Roger Federer opened his Wimbledon defence with a straight win against Dusan Lajovic.
US Open champion Sloane Stephens crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets defeat to Donna Vekic.
Madison Keys is through in straight sets against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-2.
Third seed Marin Cilic is safely through to the second round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka.
Yuki Bhambri has begun his campaign against Thomas Fabbiano in hope of his first victory against the Italian. On the other court, Venus levels up her first round match with Swede Johanna Larsson on No 2 Court.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first day at Wimbledon 2018. Federer, Serena Williams began their campaign today along with India's Yuki Bhambri. Stay tuned for live updates.