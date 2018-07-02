Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
  • Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Day 1: Yuki Bhambri wins first set against Thomas Fabbiano in opener
Live now

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Day 1: Yuki Bhambri wins first set against Thomas Fabbiano in opener

Wimbledon 2018 Day 1 Live: Yuki Bhambri, the only Indian singles' player featuring in the tournament, starts his Wimbledon campaign this year as he takes on Thomas Fabbiano in the opener

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 2, 2018 9:03:08 pm
Yuki Bhambri plays Thomas Fabbiano in opener. (Source: AP)

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score: Yuki Bhambri is among the seven Indians participating in the prestigious tournament this year. There will, however, be added pressure on Bhambri who is the only Indian appearing in the singles’ category at the 132nd Wimbledon championships. Meanwhile, defending champion Roger Federer launches his bid for a ninth title against Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic. Seven-times champion Serena Williams was also in action on day one as she began her first Wimbledon campaign as mother.

Live Blog

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score: Yuki Bhambri takes on Thomas Fabbiano in opener

21:03 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Serena Williams arrives

Serena Williams has arrived to take on Arantxa Rus and that she will confidently as Wimbledon is her arena.  Meanwhile, here are the fixtures for tomorrow:

Garbiñe Muguruza vs Naomi Broady

Rafael Nadal vs Dudi Sela

Simona Halep vs Kurumi Nara

Kyle Edmund vs Alex Bolt

Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Novak Djokovic vs Tennys Sandgren

Johanna Konta vs Natalia Vikhlyantseva

James Duckworth vs Alexander

Zverev Dominic Thiem vs Marcos Baghdatis

Maria Sharapova vs Vitalia Diatchenko

Juan Martin del Potro vs Peter Gojowczyk

Angelique Kerber vs Vera Zvonareva

David Goffin vs Matthew Ebden

Caroline Garcia vs Belinda Bencic

20:59 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Bhambri struggles

Bhambri is struggling in the second set but is trying to make a comeback. He breaks back and is trailing 3-4 now. 

20:51 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Dimitrov takes on Wawrinka

Dimitrov taken the court against Wawrinka to kickstart their Wimbledon campaign. Dimitrov has the early break against Wawrinka.

20:36 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Venus Williams wins

Venus Williams defeats Johanna Larsson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round at Wimbledon. The first set was a rough one for Venus, but she was able to recover. Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka is through to the second round after a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

20:33 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Bhambri takes the first set

Yuki Bhambri takes the first set 6-2 against Thomas Fabbiano in just 26 minutes. He plays clinical tennis to kickstart his Grand Slam campaign.

20:21 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Wozniacki wins

Caroline Wozniacki defeats Vavara Lepchenko just inside an hour 6-0, 6-3.  A very quick victory for No. 2 seed.

20:15 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Update

Defending champion Roger Federer opened his Wimbledon defence with a straight win against Dusan Lajovic. 

US Open champion Sloane Stephens crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets defeat to Donna Vekic. 

Madison Keys is through in straight sets against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-2.

Third seed Marin Cilic is safely through to the second round of Wimbledon after a straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

20:11 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Yuki Bhambri Live

Yuki Bhambri has begun his campaign against Thomas Fabbiano in hope of his first victory against the Italian. On the other court, Venus levels up her first round match with Swede Johanna Larsson on No 2 Court.

20:08 (IST) 02 Jul 2018
Wimbledon Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first day at Wimbledon 2018. Federer, Serena Williams began their campaign today along with India's Yuki Bhambri. Stay tuned for live updates.

Yuki Bhambri, Yuki Bhambri India, India Yuki Bhambri, French Open 2018, French Open 2018 news, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Wimbledon 2018 Live: Yuki Bhambri starts his Wimbledon campaign on Monday. (Source: File)

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score: Ranked 85th in the world, Yuki Bhambri is the only singles player representing India at Wimbledon 2018. Starting his campaign against Thomas Fabbiano, Bhambri will be looking for his first victory against the Italian after losing to him thrice in the past. Other than Bhambri, six other Indians will also be seen at the tournament in doubles' category.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd