Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score, Women’s semi-finals Live Streaming: Serena beats Goerges 6-2, 6-4, will face Kerber in the final

Wimbledon Live: Kerber *6-3, 5-2 Ostapenko

Ostapenko with consecutive errors as Kerber serves for the match. Then makes an error of her own while trying to find the line. Superb rally follows and Ostapenko finally finds her length and beats the net, more importantly. Make that two in a row. Break point for Ostapenko. Kerber with a sliding serve and Ostapenko nets it. Deuce. Another break point opportunity now as Ostapenko finds the depth and the line, Kerber reckoned it had gone long but returned the ball still. Ostapenko sends it down the line for a winner. Kerber with another strong serve, an ace to bring it to deuce. Ostapenko sends the serve into the net. Match point. Ostapenko saves it with a sublime backhand winner down the line. Deuce. Superb serve out wide and equally blistering return which even Kerber can't send back. Out of absolute nowhere, Kerber is broken with Ostapenko throwing the kitchen sink at her.