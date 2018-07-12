Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score, Women’s semi-finals Live Streaming: Serena beats Goerges 6-2, 6-4, will face Kerber in the final

Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score, Day 10 Live Streaming: After shocks galore in the first week of Wimbledon, things have normalised with the women’s singles field down to four. Three of the four players in the semi-finals are grand slam winners and that normalises the stunning results of top-10 seeds crashing out by fourth round. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is into the semis of a slam for the first time since giving birth and will face Germany’s Julia Gorges. In the other semi-final, 2016 Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber takes on 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon 2018 on Day 10 with women’s singles semi-finals on schedule.
Live Blog
Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score, Day 10 Live Score and Updates:
Wimbledon Live, Day 10: Serena Williams will vie for a sixth Wimbledon title but before that, she will have to get past Germany's Julia Gorges in the semi-finals on Centre Court. On the way to the last-four, she's dropped one set - against Camila Giorgi - in the quarterfinal. It is a major coup for the American who ten months ago gave birth and nine months ago could barely move. In the other semi-final on the day, Angelique Kerber takes on Jelena Ostapenko. Kerber had gotten the better of Daria Kasatkina while Ostapenko had out-hit Dominika Cibulkova.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Goerges was in some striking zone in the last game and it has gone missing all of a sudden. Two errors and a double fault later, Serena Williams has three match points. Goerges with a drop shot which is picked up by Serena and the return lob by the German goes long. Serena Williams wins 6-2, 6-4 and is into the final to face Angelique Kerber
Serena Williams serving for a place in the final on Saturday. Goerges with a little look in now as Serena hits a double fault to make it 0-30. On the next point, Goerges has Serena stretching at the net and then a forehand winner behind Serna to bring up three break points. One saved by Serena with a backhand winner. What a serve! Big serve down the centre and Goerges sends it long. Fantastic forehand return on the second serve and Serena fails to send it back. BREAK! Back on serve!
Goerges serving to stay in the match. Strong serve out wide on the deuce court and she is 30-15 to the good. Another big serve, this time down the centre, Serena somehow gets it back and the point goes on two shots longer than it should have but Goerges takes it with a backhand winner deep into the court. Serena Williams shows she is not easy to beat on the backhand either. An angled cross court movement of the wrist has Goerges scrambling and sends her backhand into the net. But she follows it up with a strong serve into the body which Serena sends into the net.
Serena Williams with yet another hold at love. Despite Goerges making huge returns, she's not being rewarded with points because Serena has been just that good. One game away from the final now
Pressure on Goerges' serve as she makes two errors early to go 0-30 down. Makes it 15-30 with a strong forehand winner into the vacant court. And then makes it 30-30 with a deep forehand which Serena believes has gone long. Hawk Eye confirms it had landed in. Serena brings up break point with a backhand winner down the line around the net. Goerges with a backhand smash behind her and left lots of vacant court behind her. The German then goes for a drop shot but it hits the top of the net and fails to trickle over. So, so unlucky. BREAK!
Serena Williams holds at love with another strong serving game. She's giving nothing away. Much like Kerber earlier.
Julia Goerges with a neat serve out wide and then punches a forehand winner into vacant court to make it 40-15 in the fourth game. Follows it up with an unreturnable serve down the T. 2-2 in the second set
Serena Williams continues to post statements with her serve and groundstrokes. Giving Goerges little momentum
Julia Goerges gets up early on the board. Holds to love and it is 1-1 in the second set. Much like the first set where she started off but it is about how well she can keep up the attack, especially on Serena's serve
Serena Williams in complete control and Julia now serving to stay in the opening set. First point goes Serena's way and Goerges' lob sails long. Serena then attacks the second serve with some authority. Gets on top and moves into the court to thrash it for a backhand cross court winner. No reply. A double fault follows and with pressure rising, Goerges now has to save three set points. Serena Williams wins the opening set 6-2 as Goerges sends her forehand wide.
Gorgeous backhand winner into the open court by Serena Williams and the opening set remains on serve. 3-2 to the American
We're underway in the second semi-final of the day. Serena Williams up against Julia Goerges on Centre Court. The winner to play Angelique Kerber
Kerber post-match interview: It is a great feeling to play on Centre Court and great to be here. Jelena Ostapenko is always fighting. I was focusing on every single point. I am happy that I'm through. I am really happy to be in the back of a Grand Slam final. I am just focusing on my match and not on who will be on the other side of the net on Saturday.
Kerber serving for the match once again. Ostapenko takes the opening point with a winner and Kerber showing off she can do much of the space. Superb winner on the forehand down the line and it is 15-15. She nets this one and Ostapenko has a little look in. But, Kerber closes that door with a serve wide and Ostapenko sends it long. Wait, break point for Ostapenko. Kerber sends her backhand long and chance for the Latvian. Another strong serve on the ad-side. Ostapenko nets her backhand. Deuce and Ostapenko with an error on the serve. Match point #2 for Kerber. Ostapenko goes for too much on her forehand and sends it wide of the line and into the tramlines. Kerber is into the Wimbledon final with a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Just when it looked like Ostapenko was going to hold her serve to love for a chance, she makes two errors and is under pressure all of a sudden. But Kerber helps her out with a sliced backhand into the net.
Ostapenko with consecutive errors as Kerber serves for the match. Then makes an error of her own while trying to find the line. Superb rally follows and Ostapenko finally finds her length and beats the net, more importantly. Make that two in a row. Break point for Ostapenko. Kerber with a sliding serve and Ostapenko nets it. Deuce. Another break point opportunity now as Ostapenko finds the depth and the line, Kerber reckoned it had gone long but returned the ball still. Ostapenko sends it down the line for a winner. Kerber with another strong serve, an ace to bring it to deuce. Ostapenko sends the serve into the net. Match point. Ostapenko saves it with a sublime backhand winner down the line. Deuce. Superb serve out wide and equally blistering return which even Kerber can't send back. Out of absolute nowhere, Kerber is broken with Ostapenko throwing the kitchen sink at her.
Been all about the counterpuncher today. Kerber continues to send each ball back despite Ostapenko's desperate attempts. The 2017 French Open winner misses a forehand and gets broken.
It is Kerber's serve under pressure this time. She comes back with a gorgeous winner to bring the game to 30-30. Ostapenko then sends a forehand into the net. She then goes for a backhand cross court but hits the top of the net and the ball fails to trickle over. Not even luck going her way.
Ostapenko gets on the board but not before she's pushed by Kerber once again on the serve. Holds serve from 30-30
Dreadful start for Ostapenko in the second set. Her serve continues to come under pressure with first serve not coming good and groundstrokes going missing. Saves one break point but the second, courtesy a backhand error, hands Kerber an early break
Kerber gets the ball rolling in the second set with a comfortable hold of serve. She's barely been bothered on her serve and it continues in the second set
Ostapenko sends her forehand into the top of the net and she looks absolutely gutted with her game at the moment. Gives Kerber a set point. And the set goes Kerber's way with a Ostapenko double fault. 6-3 to Kerber in 34 minutes
South Africa swimmer Chad Le Clos has his say on Kevin Anderson beating Roger Federer yesterday.
Kerber from 40-15 up, is drawn back to deuce with two thumping forehand winners by Ostapenko. But the German comes back with two strong serves of her own to serve it out
Ostapenko nets her backhand and it brings up break point for Kerber. Flurry of cross court backhands by Ostapenk are duly returned by Kerber before Ostapenko tries to go down the line but ends up overcooking it. BREAK!
Ostapenko with two consecutive errors from Deuce and Kerber holds serve in first service that she's been pushed in. 3-3 in the opening set
Ostapenko continues to play the high risk, big returns game. She continues to go after the ball in attempt at picking up winners but right now the ratio is very even. Gets her serve pushed once again, saves break point and ends up holding serve
Angelique Kerber with a comfortable hold of serve. Totally unlike Ostapenk who is being pushed on her serve. Kerber is going by with ease and maintaining the pressure on Ostapenko's serve
Jelena Ostapenko holds serve after being pushed by Kerber. Had four opportunities to close out the game but faltered in each attempt. Got the job done in the end
Ostapenko is serving first and fittingly starts off the match with a winner into open court from the forehand. Adds another to make it 30-30. Sends a forehand wide of the line and it brings up break point for Kerber. An inteersting rally thereafter with the Latvian sending a forehand deep into the court well beyond Kerber's reach to bring it to Deuce. Follows it up with an equally brutal winner - this time from the backhand side. Closes out the game with an ace down the T.
Players are out on the court. Ostapenko who goes on all out attack against Kerber who has great propensity to counter-punch. Promises to be an interesting affair
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon as play moves on to Day 10 with women's singles semi-finals. First up will be Angelique Kerber taking on Jelena Ostapenko and it will be followed by Serena Williams against Julia Gorges.