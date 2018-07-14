Wimbledon Live Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: Djokovic 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 vs Nadal in semi-final

Wimbledon Live

Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon 2018 from the All England Club. 14 hours after they went off court, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be back, the roof will be closed and they would want to get the match done as soon as possible. For Nadal, the job will be doubly difficult as the conditions will be more suitable for Djokovic and he trails. Before the 11PM curfew, Djokovic defended set point opportunities for Nadal and grabbed one of his own. Final against Kevin Anderson on Sunday awaits.

Post that, Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber will take court for the women's final. 10 months after Serena gave birth, nine months after Serena could barely move and needed support in mobility. And now, she is into the final of a grand slam. Queen? Super human! In her path of an eighth Wimbledon title stands Angelique Kerber. They had met in 2016 Wimbledon final as well where Serena had won. Repeat?