Wimbledon Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep look to head into second week

Showcourt schedule

Centre Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Aex De Minaur, Austria, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), SpainAngelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs. Naomi Osaka (18), JapanKyle Edmund (21), Britain, vs. Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia<

No. 1 Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Simona Halep (1), Romania, vs. Su-Wei Hsieh, TaiwanErnests Gulbis, Latvia, vs. Alexander Zverev (4), GermanyNick Kyrgios (15), Australia, vs. Kei Nishikori (24), Japan<

No. 2 Court (from 4 PM IST)Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, vs. Benoit Paire, FranceDominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, vs. Elise Mertens (15), BelgiumMatthew Ebden, Australia, and Taylor Fritz, United States, vs. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (5), Brazil

No. 3 Court (from 4 PM IST)Ashleigh Barty (17), Australia, vs. Daria Kasatkina (14), RussiaJelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, vs. Vitalia Diatchenko, RussiaJiri Vesely, Czech Republic, vs. Fabio Fognini (19), ItalyMarcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (15), Spain, vs. Jack Sock and Sloane Stephens, United StatesRoman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, vs. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Victoria Azarenka, Belarus

Court 12 (from 4 PM IST)Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Anett Kontaveit (28), EstoniaDennis Novak, Austria, vs. Milos Raonic (13), CanadaCarla Suarez Navarro (27), Spain, vs. Belinda Bencic, SwitzerlandKaren Khachanov, Russia, vs. Frances Tiafoe, United States<

Court 18 (from 4 PM IST)Gilles Simon, France, vs. Matthew Ebden, AustraliaDaria Gavrilova (26), Australia, vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus