Wimbledon Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep look to head into second week

Saturday, July 07, 2018
Wimbledon Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: Stay tuned for live scores and updates as Wimbledon reaches its sixth day at the All England Club.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 7, 2018 4:29:59 pm
Wimbledon Live Score Wimbledon Live Score: Rafael Nadal takes on Alex De Minaur of Australia. (Source: AP)

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: For the top players, a place into the second week of a grand slam is the minimum target. And that is exactly what Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep would hope to achieve when they take court on Saturday. Both players face an interesting challenge in gritty oponents. Nadal is playing Australian teenager Alex de Minaur on Centre Court, with Halep facing Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan on No. 1 Court. Also in action will be former finalist Angelique Kerber, three-time champion Novak Djokovic. Indian doubles players in Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan and Divij Sharan will be in action. Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon on Day 6.

16:29 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
Indian players at Wimbledon

Three Indian doubles players will be on court on Day 6. Divij Sharan will take court twice - first in men's doubles with Sitak - and then in mixed doubles with Rosolska. Pairing of Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan will be up against McLachlan and Struff in the second round

16:28 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
Showcourt schedule

Centre Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Aex De Minaur, Austria, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), SpainAngelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs. Naomi Osaka (18), JapanKyle Edmund (21), Britain, vs. Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia<

No. 1 Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Simona Halep (1), Romania, vs. Su-Wei Hsieh, TaiwanErnests Gulbis, Latvia, vs. Alexander Zverev (4), GermanyNick Kyrgios (15), Australia, vs. Kei Nishikori (24), Japan<

No. 2 Court (from 4 PM IST)Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, vs. Benoit Paire, FranceDominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, vs. Elise Mertens (15), BelgiumMatthew Ebden, Australia, and Taylor Fritz, United States, vs. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (5), Brazil

No. 3 Court (from 4 PM IST)Ashleigh Barty (17), Australia, vs. Daria Kasatkina (14), RussiaJelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, vs. Vitalia Diatchenko, RussiaJiri Vesely, Czech Republic, vs. Fabio Fognini (19), ItalyMarcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (15), Spain, vs. Jack Sock and Sloane Stephens, United StatesRoman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, vs. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Victoria Azarenka, Belarus

Court 12 (from 4 PM IST)Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Anett Kontaveit (28), EstoniaDennis Novak, Austria, vs. Milos Raonic (13), CanadaCarla Suarez Navarro (27), Spain, vs. Belinda Bencic, SwitzerlandKaren Khachanov, Russia, vs. Frances Tiafoe, United States<

Court 18 (from 4 PM IST)Gilles Simon, France, vs. Matthew Ebden, AustraliaDaria Gavrilova (26), Australia, vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus

16:26 (IST) 07 Jul 2018
Wimbledon Day 6

Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon. Today's third round matches promise much and if the last five days is any indication, more seeds could tumble out. Women's top-10 is down to two with Halep - in action today - and Pliskova. Also in action today are Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev. 

Wimbledon Live Wimbledon Live: Roger Federer marched into the fourth round on Friday. (Source: Reuters)

Wimbledon Live: On Day 5, the top-10 seeds in women's singles continue to tumble but there was little carnage on the men's side. Eight-time champion Roger Federer continued his easy progress through the draw by running his Wimbledon streak to 29 consecutive sets. Kevin Anderson and John Isner - the highest-ranked American man, he'd never before reached the fourth round at the grass-court major - won in straight sets, while Sam Querrey was eliminated 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 by Gael Monfils. On the women's side, Serena Williams won in straight sets and she is now the only woman left in the draw who has won the trophy at the All England Club, after her older sister, five-time champion Venus, lost to Kiki Bertens 6-2, 6-7 (5), 8-6, joining defending champion Garbine Muguruza, two-time winner Petra Kvitova and 2004 champ Maria Sharapova as Week 1 departures. And the number of remaining top-10 seeds is down to two after Venus and Madison Keys - beaten 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 by Evgeniya Rodina - were sent home. Only Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova are still around from the top 10.

