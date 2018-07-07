Wimbledon Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep look to head into second week

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 6 Live Updates: For the top players, a place into the second week of a grand slam is the minimum target. And that is exactly what Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep would hope to achieve when they take court on Saturday. Both players face an interesting challenge in gritty oponents. Nadal is playing Australian teenager Alex de Minaur on Centre Court, with Halep facing Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan on No. 1 Court. Also in action will be former finalist Angelique Kerber, three-time champion Novak Djokovic. Indian doubles players in Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan and Divij Sharan will be in action. Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon on Day 6.
Wimbledon Live: On Day 5, the top-10 seeds in women's singles continue to tumble but there was little carnage on the men's side. Eight-time champion Roger Federer continued his easy progress through the draw by running his Wimbledon streak to 29 consecutive sets. Kevin Anderson and John Isner - the highest-ranked American man, he'd never before reached the fourth round at the grass-court major - won in straight sets, while Sam Querrey was eliminated 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 by Gael Monfils. On the women's side, Serena Williams won in straight sets and she is now the only woman left in the draw who has won the trophy at the All England Club, after her older sister, five-time champion Venus, lost to Kiki Bertens 6-2, 6-7 (5), 8-6, joining defending champion Garbine Muguruza, two-time winner Petra Kvitova and 2004 champ Maria Sharapova as Week 1 departures. And the number of remaining top-10 seeds is down to two after Venus and Madison Keys - beaten 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 by Evgeniya Rodina - were sent home. Only Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova are still around from the top 10.
Three Indian doubles players will be on court on Day 6. Divij Sharan will take court twice - first in men's doubles with Sitak - and then in mixed doubles with Rosolska. Pairing of Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan will be up against McLachlan and Struff in the second round
Centre Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Aex De Minaur, Austria, vs. Rafael Nadal (2), SpainAngelique Kerber (11), Germany, vs. Naomi Osaka (18), JapanKyle Edmund (21), Britain, vs. Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia<
No. 1 Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Simona Halep (1), Romania, vs. Su-Wei Hsieh, TaiwanErnests Gulbis, Latvia, vs. Alexander Zverev (4), GermanyNick Kyrgios (15), Australia, vs. Kei Nishikori (24), Japan<
No. 2 Court (from 4 PM IST)Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, vs. Benoit Paire, FranceDominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, vs. Elise Mertens (15), BelgiumMatthew Ebden, Australia, and Taylor Fritz, United States, vs. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (5), Brazil
No. 3 Court (from 4 PM IST)Ashleigh Barty (17), Australia, vs. Daria Kasatkina (14), RussiaJelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, vs. Vitalia Diatchenko, RussiaJiri Vesely, Czech Republic, vs. Fabio Fognini (19), ItalyMarcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (15), Spain, vs. Jack Sock and Sloane Stephens, United StatesRoman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, vs. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Victoria Azarenka, Belarus
Court 12 (from 4 PM IST)Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Anett Kontaveit (28), EstoniaDennis Novak, Austria, vs. Milos Raonic (13), CanadaCarla Suarez Navarro (27), Spain, vs. Belinda Bencic, SwitzerlandKaren Khachanov, Russia, vs. Frances Tiafoe, United States<
Court 18 (from 4 PM IST)Gilles Simon, France, vs. Matthew Ebden, AustraliaDaria Gavrilova (26), Australia, vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the Wimbledon. Today's third round matches promise much and if the last five days is any indication, more seeds could tumble out. Women's top-10 is down to two with Halep - in action today - and Pliskova. Also in action today are Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev.