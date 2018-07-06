Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 5 Live Updates: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Indian doubles pairs in action

Play underway

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are on court to resume their match which was interrupted last night. Zverev is two sets to one down against the American. In another men's single match, Kevin Anderson leads Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-1 in the first set.

In the women's draw, Keys and Rodina are 5-5 in the first. Makarova, fresh off the win against Wozniacki, is level at 3-3 with Safarova. Siniakova has raced away to a 4-0 lead against Giorgi