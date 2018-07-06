Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 5 Live Updates: Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Indian doubles pairs in action

Wimbledon 2018 Live Score, Day 5 Live Updates: Wimbledon has seen turbulent four days of activity and we’re not talking the weather – ofcourse that has played a role too. Last year’s finalist Marin Cilic and defending champion Garbine Muguruza both crashed out in the second round at All England Club to join other seeds in tumbling out. Roger Federer and Serena Williams will look to avoid that fate when take court while the tastiest encounter of the day will quite possibly be Sam Querrey facing Gael Monfils first up on Center Court. Indian doubles pairs will be on court too with Divij Sharan in mixed and Rohan Bopanna in doubles.Catch live scores and updates from Wimbledon on Day 5.
Wimbledon Live Score: Garbine Muguruza was stunned in the second round 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 by 47th-ranked Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium on Thursday, the latest upset in a series of them at the grass-court major tournament. Only two of the top eight seeded women are still in the field after four days of action. The No. 3-seeded Muguruza joined No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 4 Sloane Stephens, No. 5 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Caroline Garcia and No. 8 Petra Kvitova on the way out so far, along with five-time major champion Maria Sharapova. Those departures leave No. 1 Simona Halep, the French Open champion who won in straight sets Thursday, and No. 7 Karolina Pliskova in the field, along with seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, who is seeded 25th, and five-time champ Venus Williams, who is No. 9.
Alexander Zverev has come back strongly after dropping first set against T Fritz. He has won two sets in a row. He won the third set by 7-6 (7-0).
Madison Keys has bounced back in the second set as she has taken a 7-5 win in the second set E Rodina. Good comeback from the American.
Ekarina Makarova wins the second set 6-4 and has levelled the contest at one set all. Safarova had won the opening set 6-4
Kevin Anderson saves two sets on serve in the second against Kohlschreiber and the South African is putting pressure on the German to get an important break
What breathtaking comeback from Keys here. For the first time since the ninth game of the first set, the American takes the lead. Five consecutive games and she's oozing confidence now. 5-4 in the third
Number 10 seed Madison Keys is in trouble. Rodina leads 7-5, 3-0. Keys is now two breaks down in the second set.
Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz are on court to resume their match which was interrupted last night. Zverev is two sets to one down against the American. In another men's single match, Kevin Anderson leads Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-1 in the first set.
In the women's draw, Keys and Rodina are 5-5 in the first. Makarova, fresh off the win against Wozniacki, is level at 3-3 with Safarova. Siniakova has raced away to a 4-0 lead against Giorgi
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon from the All England Club. Let's first run by the order of play on the show courts:
Centre Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Sam Querrey (11), United States, vs. Gael Monfils, France
Kristina Mladenovic, France, vs. Serena Williams (25), United States
Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, vs. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany<
No. 1 Court (from 5.30 PM IST)Taylor Fritz, United States, vs. Alexander Zverev (4), GermanyKiki Bertens (20), Netherlands, vs. Venus Williams (9), United StatesKarolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu (29), RomaniaDennis Novak, Austria, vs. Milos Raonic (13), Canada<
No. 2 Court (from 4 PM IST)Philipp Kohlschreiber (25), Germany, vs. Kevin Anderson (8), South AfricaJulia Goerges (13), Germany, vs. Barbora Strycova (23), Czech RepublicJohn Isner (9), United States, vs. Radu Albot, Moldova<
No. 3 Court (from 4 PM IST)Evgeniya Rodina, Russia, vs. Madison Keys (10), United StatesYanina Wickmayer, Belgium, vs. Donna Vekic, CroatiaAdrian Mannarino (22), France, vs. Daniil Medvedev, RussiaKen Skupski and Naomi Broady, Britain, vs. Katy Dunne and Joe Salisbury, Britain<
No. 12 Court (from 4 PM IST)Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, vs. Ekaterina Makarova, RussiaPaolo Lorenzi, Italy and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, vs. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (5), BritainStefanos Tsitsipas (31), Greece, vs. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy
No. 18 Court (from 4 PM IST)Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, vs. Camila Giorgi, ItalyOliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, vs. Federico Delbonis, Argentina and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, MexicoGuido Pella, Argentina, vs. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States