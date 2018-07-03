Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Streaming: Garbine Muguruza, Rafael Nadal headline Day 2

Wimbledon Day 2 Live: Garbine Muguruza will get her title defence underway today. (Source: AP) Wimbledon Day 2 Live: Garbine Muguruza will get her title defence underway today. (Source: AP)

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Updates: Wimbledon action moves into the second day with defending women’s champion Garbine Muguruza getting her campaign underway on Center Court. Also in action on the main court will be World No 1 Rafael Nadal followed by women’s World No 1 and French Open champion Simona Halep. Also in action will be former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic against American Tennys Sandgren. An interesting contest is expected to take place when Dominic Thiem goes head-to-head with Marcos Baghdatis. On Court 3, former Wimbledon finalists Angelique Kerber will go up against Vera Zvonareva.