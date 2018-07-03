Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Streaming: Garbine Muguruza, Rafael Nadal headline Day 2

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Updates: Wimbledon action moves into the second day with defending women’s champion Garbine Muguruza getting her campaign underway on Center Court. Also in action on the main court will be World No 1 Rafael Nadal followed by women’s World No 1 and French Open champion Simona Halep. Also in action will be former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic against American Tennys Sandgren. An interesting contest is expected to take place when Dominic Thiem goes head-to-head with Marcos Baghdatis. On Court 3, former Wimbledon finalists Angelique Kerber will go up against Vera Zvonareva.
Jo Konta is on course to a comfortable first round win against Vikhlyantseva. The Briton leads 7-5, 4-2. Over on Court 3, Del Potro is two sets to the good against Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4. Cibulkova and Alize Cornet are in the first set tiebreak. Feliciano Lopez, playing his 66th consecutive grand slam, is up two sets against Delbonis. Nishikori and Harrison are one set all. Gulbis and Clarke are one set all as well.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon from SW19. Let's first run down the big and most attractive matches today:
Dominic Thiem v Marcos Baghdatis
Angelique Kerber v Vera Zvonareva
Belinda Bencic v Caroline Garcia
Jeremy Chardy v Denis Shapovalov