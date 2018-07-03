Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
  • Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Streaming: Garbine Muguruza, Rafael Nadal headline Day 2
Live now

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Streaming: Garbine Muguruza, Rafael Nadal headline Day 2

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Streaming: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Wimbledon on Day 2 at the All England Club.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2018 5:23:27 pm
Wimbledon Day 2 Live Wimbledon Day 2 Live: Garbine Muguruza will get her title defence underway today. (Source: AP)

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Updates: Wimbledon action moves into the second day with defending women’s champion Garbine Muguruza getting her campaign underway on Center Court. Also in action on the main court will be World No 1 Rafael Nadal followed by women’s World No 1 and French Open champion Simona Halep. Also in action will be former Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic against American Tennys Sandgren. An interesting contest is expected to take place when Dominic Thiem goes head-to-head with Marcos Baghdatis. On Court 3, former Wimbledon finalists Angelique Kerber will go up against Vera Zvonareva.

Live Blog

Wimbledon Live Score, Day 2 Live Score and Updates: 

17:23 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Wimbledon Live Score

Jo Konta is on course to a comfortable first round win against Vikhlyantseva. The Briton leads 7-5, 4-2. Over on Court 3, Del Potro is two sets to the good against Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4. Cibulkova and Alize Cornet are in the first set tiebreak. Feliciano Lopez, playing his 66th consecutive grand slam, is up two sets against Delbonis. Nishikori and Harrison are one set all. Gulbis and Clarke are one set all as well.

16:45 (IST) 03 Jul 2018
Wimbledon Live

Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of Wimbledon from SW19. Let's first run down the big and most attractive matches today:

Dominic Thiem v Marcos Baghdatis

Angelique Kerber v Vera Zvonareva  

Belinda Bencic v Caroline Garcia

Jeremy Chardy v Denis Shapovalov