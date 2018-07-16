Wimbledon Gala: Novak Djokovic, Angelique Kerber dance at Wimbledon Champions Dinner

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber dance at Wimbledon Champions Dinner. (Source: Twitter) Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber dance at Wimbledon Champions Dinner. (Source: Twitter)

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber swapped their all-white tennis gear for formal clothing at the conclusion of Wimbledon 2018. As per tradition, the All England Championships are followed by the gala ceremony where the champions across events – men’s, women’s, juniors and doubles – get together and receive the trophy while showing it around the room to other members in attendance. Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday by beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets. A day prior, Angelique Kerber won her maiden title at SW19 when she beat Serena Williams.

Taking place at the Guildhall in London, the black tie event marks the end of two weeks of rigorous action at Wimbledon. Djokovic, who attended the evening with wife Jelena, was joined by Kerber and, as tradition goes, the pair danced together in front of those in attendance.

As the duo danced on stage, Djokovic’s smooth moves almost took Kerber by surprise. She looked nervous, wearing a red gown, as the Serb spun her around clearly indicating she has better movement on the court. As for Novak, clay, hard, grass or inside wooden flooring, he is comfortable on all.

Djokovic beat Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in a straight forward semifinal for a sixth straight win over the South African. The two had come into the final on the back of lengthy semi-finals. Anderson was stretched to over six and a half hours by John Isner while Djokovic’s last-four clash against Rafael Nadal was played across two days and spanned over five hours.

Novak Djokovic arriving for the Wimbledon Champions Dinner. (Source: Instagram) Novak Djokovic arriving for the Wimbledon Champions Dinner. (Source: Instagram)

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber. (Source: Instagram) Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber. (Source: Instagram)

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon 2018 Champions Dinner. (Source: Instagram) Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon 2018 Champions Dinner. (Source: Instagram)

Kerber had a day to celebrate and unwind even though she was barely pushed by Serena in the final on Saturday where the German won 6-3, 6-3. Her success in London means she added to her other two major titles – Australian Open and US Open, both in 2016.

Both moved up in the rankings released on Monday with Djokovic climbing to number 10 while Anderson has attained a career high fifth. In the WTA rankings, Kerber climbed to number four and Serena to number 27.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd