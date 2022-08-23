Wimbledon fan taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios

A tennis fan who was temporarily removed from Centre Court during the men’s Wimbledon final following a complaint by Nick Kyrgios is taking legal action against the Australian tennis player for what she describes as a “reckless and entirely baseless allegation.”
During a changeover in his match against Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios complained to the umpire that a spectator was distracting him while he was serving, saying she was “drunk out of her mind in the first row” and identifying her as “the one who looks like she’s had about 700drinks.” The spectator, Anna Palus, said in a statement released by her lawyers on Tuesday that she was bringing defamation proceedings against Kyrgios in a bid to clear her name. “During the course of the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and entirely baseless allegation against me,” Palus said in the statement.
“Not only did this cause considerable harm on the day, resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr. Kyrgios’ false allegation was broadcast to, and read by, millions around the world, causing me and my family very substantial damage and distress.”
"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."
Palus said she was taking action “to obtain vindication and to prevent repetition of the allegation.” She said any damages recovered will be donated to charity. “I hope that Mr. Kyrgios will reflect on the harm he has caused me and my family and offer a prompt resolution to this matter,” Palus said in the statement from her law firm, Brett Wilson LLP.
“However, if he is unwilling to do this, I am committed to obtaining vindication in the High Court.” The incident took place during the third set of the match that Djokovic went on to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3). It was Kyrgios’ first final at a grand slam tournament
