Backhand & return of Novak Djokovic, mental toughness of Rafael Nadal: Stefanos Tsitsipas ranks rivals’ skills

Friday, July 01, 2022
By: Reuters |
July 1, 2022 10:21:35 am
Stefanos TsitsipasGreece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Switzerland's Alexander Ritschard during their singles tennis match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Wimbledon’s top seed Novak Djokovic ticks more boxes than his rivals when it comes to strokeplay, according to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But the Greek fourth seed, fresh from a 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday, said Rafael Nadal came out top for mental toughness.

Tsitsipas was asked to name the best men’s player on the Tour at each stroke.
For the serve, he said: “We can make it quick. John Isner. Forehand, Juan Martin del Potro. Backhand, Novak Djokovic… Return, Novak Djokovic. Volley? No one comes to mind.”

Tsitsipas named Argentine Diego Schwartzman as the best for movement around the court.

The 23-year-old Greek meets Nick Kyrgios in the third round at the weekend and said the flamboyant Australian was strong on grass.

“I am definitely thrilled to be facing him. I respect him a lot, on the court, what he’s trying to do. Although he has been a little controversial in the past, I think he’s playing good tennis.”

Kyrgios beat Tsitsipas earlier this month at the grasscourt tournament at Halle but the Greek would not be drawn on whether he would change his tactics at Wimbledon.

“You just go out on the court hoping to have a good match, hoping to be able to get balls back, be precise with your shot selection. That comes with good preparation. The rest will hopefully follow if you’re able to approach that with the right mindset.

“Let’s just say it’s a different day, it’s a different match.”

