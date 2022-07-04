scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Wimbledon: Ajla Tomljanovic eliminates Alize Cornet, Simona Halep also advances

Halep beats fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court to return to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and extend her winning streak at the All England Club to 11 matches.

By: AP |
July 4, 2022 11:34:42 pm
Simona Halep and Ajla Tomljanovic (AP)

Ajla Tomljanovic came from a set down to beat Alize Cornet and reach her second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The Australian won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on No. 2 Court to set up a meeting with Elena Rybakina, and was in tears after a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 35 minutes.

“I didn’t really think I could do it,” said Tomljanovic, who lost to eventual champion Ash Barty in last year’s quarterfinals. “I can’t believe a year later I’m in the same position.”

The 32-year-old Cornet ended No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak in the previous round. The French veteran was playing in her 62nd straight Grand Slam tournament — equaling the WTA record held by Ai Sugiyama — and 65th overall, but only reached her first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open this year.

Simona Halep advances

Simona Halep is living up to her status as the only former Grand Slam champion left in this year’s women’s draw.

The Romanian beat fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court to return to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and extend her winning streak at the All England Club to 11 matches.

The 16th-seeded Halep won the title in 2019 but missed last year’s edition with an injury, while the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. This was, however, Halep’s first win over a top-five ranked player on grass.

The former No. 1, who also won the French Open in 2018, has yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament and consistently got the better of Badosa in the baseline rallies. She finished with only nine unforced errors and saved the only break point she faced.

Best of Express Premium
Muslims and Judiciary: We do not have Muslim or non-Muslim judges in IndiaPremium
Muslims and Judiciary: We do not have Muslim or non-Muslim judges in India
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...Premium
UPSC Key-July 4, 2022: Why to read ‘floating solar plants’ or ‘malnutriti...
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...Premium
DMK MP Raja’s heated pitch on ‘separate Tamil Nadu’, au...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
More Premium Stories >>

Badosa’s loss means No. 3 Ons Jabeur is the only top-10 seed left in the women’s tournament.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 04: Latest News