Wimbledon: Ajla Tomljanovic eliminates Alize Cornet, Simona Halep also advances

Ajla Tomljanovic came from a set down to beat Alize Cornet and reach her second straight Wimbledon quarterfinal.

The Australian won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on No. 2 Court to set up a meeting with Elena Rybakina, and was in tears after a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 35 minutes.

“I didn’t really think I could do it,” said Tomljanovic, who lost to eventual champion Ash Barty in last year’s quarterfinals. “I can’t believe a year later I’m in the same position.”

The 32-year-old Cornet ended No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak in the previous round. The French veteran was playing in her 62nd straight Grand Slam tournament — equaling the WTA record held by Ai Sugiyama — and 65th overall, but only reached her first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open this year.

It's back-to-back Wimbledon quarter-finals for @Ajlatom 🇦🇺 The Aussie fights from a set down against Alize Cornet to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WwLZWtM75T — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

Simona Halep advances

Simona Halep is living up to her status as the only former Grand Slam champion left in this year’s women’s draw.

The Romanian beat fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 on Centre Court to return to the Wimbledon quarterfinals and extend her winning streak at the All England Club to 11 matches.

The 16th-seeded Halep won the title in 2019 but missed last year’s edition with an injury, while the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. This was, however, Halep’s first win over a top-five ranked player on grass.

Special Simona ​💪​ Our 2019 champion defeats Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/yux7UnL9Ro — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

The former No. 1, who also won the French Open in 2018, has yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament and consistently got the better of Badosa in the baseline rallies. She finished with only nine unforced errors and saved the only break point she faced.

Badosa’s loss means No. 3 Ons Jabeur is the only top-10 seed left in the women’s tournament.