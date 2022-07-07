Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semifinals Live: Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria in first match of the day

Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semifinals Live: In the semifinals, Ons Jabeur will face another newcomer to this stage at a major tournament — Tatjana Maria. Jabeur has already created history after becoming the first Arab woman to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament. The third-seeded Tunisian improved on last year’s quarterfinal run at Wimbledon by doing one better on Tuesday at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. She beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court. On the other hand, Maria, the 34-year-old German, became the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the Open era in her 35th appearance at such a tournament. She defeated 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on No. 1 Court.
In the second match of the day, 16th-seeded Halep will take on Elena Rybakina. Follow all the live updates of the Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finals below-
“It’s going to be a great match between us, a lot of respect, for sure," Jabeur says of her surprise semifinal with the 103rd-ranked Maria. “Maybe not be friends for two hours—or I don’t know how long the match will go—and be friends again at the end.”
Jabeur will be determined to inspire the next generation with her ground-breaking run as she targets becoming the first Arab and first woman from Africa to win a major.
The one thing going in favour of Maria is that she knows she has the weapons to topple Jabeur, having beaten the third seed in their only meeting on the main tour. 'I always believed that I have something inside... that I can do this. But to be now here in this spot...,' said Maria, who has had to juggle nappy changing duties with her on-court commitments.
WOMEN’S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS:
3-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Tatjana Maria (Germany)
17-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania)
Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria step onto Centre Court for their Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday. World number two Jabeur will be the overwhelming favourite to win the showdown against Maria whose best showing at a major was a solitary third-round run at the All England Club in 2015. Of her previous 48 attempts, she did not even progress past qualifying 14 times.