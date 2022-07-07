Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semifinals Live: Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria in first match of the day

Wimbledon semifinal live: Jabeur vs Maria and Rybakina vs Halep Today Live.

Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semifinals Live: In the semifinals, Ons Jabeur will face another newcomer to this stage at a major tournament — Tatjana Maria. Jabeur has already created history after becoming the first Arab woman to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament. The third-seeded Tunisian improved on last year’s quarterfinal run at Wimbledon by doing one better on Tuesday at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. She beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court. On the other hand, Maria, the 34-year-old German, became the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the Open era in her 35th appearance at such a tournament. She defeated 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on No. 1 Court.

In the second match of the day, 16th-seeded Halep will take on Elena Rybakina. Follow all the live updates of the Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finals below-