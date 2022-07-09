Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Final Live Score Updates: Jabeur leads 3-2 in 1st set

Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Final Live Tennis Score Streaming Online: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who was born in Russia and still resides in Moscow, will take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles summit clash on Saturday. Ons Jabeur has become fondly known in her home country as the ‘Minister of Happiness.’ Last year, Jabeur became the first Arab and first African to crack the top 10 of the world rankings.
Back and forth we go as the two players don't want to give an inch to each oter resulting in them stuck at deuce for a long time before Rybakina takes the game.
And Jabeur has taken this game by the scruff of the neck and taken 2 consecutive games, the last one with 40-0. Leads 3-1 in the first set.
Jabeur with the fightback as she takes a 40-15 lead in the second game of the first set. Rybakina won't take that lying down as she is up 30 now. And a well-placed shot to take it to deuce. And game Jabeur.
We are almost here for the women's final. Both players have taken the court. First points Rybakina as she goes 40-0 up in a flash. Jabeur hits back to claw back to 40-30. And game Rybakina.
Rybakina has won 68% of points while serving, 2nd among players in the field while Jabeur has won 46% of points returning the first serve, ranking 2nd in the field.
Ons Jabeur has become fondly known in her home country as the ‘Minister of Happiness.’ The ever-smiling Jabeur is as charismatic on the court as she is seen to be kind off it. After her semifinal win against Germany’s Tatjana Maria, once the customary handshakes were done, Jabeur pulled Maria by the hand and brought her to the centre of Centre Court to receive the praise from the crowd that her fairytale run at SW19 deserved. It was a gesture that won tennis fans’ hearts all over the world.
Rybakina is part of a string of players, including the likes of Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva, to have migrated from Russia to Kazakhstan, whose tennis federation offered packages including stipends and access to top training facilities to promising players. The 23-year-old, who identified as Russian up until 2018, comes into the match with a swarm of support from her former country.
Through the Semifinals, Rybakina's average first serve speed is 109 MPH (175 KMH), ranking highest in the field of 128 while Jabeur has won 63% of points on the second serve, highest among the 128 competitors.
It's almost time to crown a new women's champion at Wimbledon when Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who was born in Russia and still resides in Moscow, will take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the women’s singles summit clash on Saturday.