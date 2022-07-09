Wimbledon 2022 Women’s Final Live Score Updates: Jabeur leads 3-2 in 1st set

Wimbledon's Women's Final Live: Spotlight on Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur has become fondly known in her home country as the ‘Minister of Happiness.’ The ever-smiling Jabeur is as charismatic on the court as she is seen to be kind off it. After her semifinal win against Germany’s Tatjana Maria, once the customary handshakes were done, Jabeur pulled Maria by the hand and brought her to the centre of Centre Court to receive the praise from the crowd that her fairytale run at SW19 deserved. It was a gesture that won tennis fans’ hearts all over the world.