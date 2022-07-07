scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals.

By: Sports Desk |
July 7, 2022 1:09:58 pm
Wimbledon 2022 semi final live streamingWimbledon 2022 Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming: Wimbledon 2022 is the 135th edition of the Wimbledon 2022. (AP)

Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming: And then there were four. It is semi-finals time at Wimbledon 2022. Just three games in the men’s and women’s categories and we’ll have our singles winners on the grass court in 2022.

Cameron Norrie was the first in men’s singles to make it to the final four, his first in a grand slam. The 26-year-old British international will face quite the challenge in world no. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic. In the other semi-final,

In the women’s singles, Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach a grand slam semifinal. She was joined by Tatjana Maria who beat fellow German Jule Niemeier in the quarter-final.

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals:-

When will the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals be played?

The Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles semi-finals shall be played on Thursday, July 7 from 6:00 PM IST.

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles semi-finals shall be played on Friday, July 8 from 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals be played?

Both the women’s and men’s singles Wimbledon 2022 semi-finals shall be played on the Centre Court at the All England Club.

Who will play who in the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals?

Tatjana Maria vs Ons Jabeur (3)
Simona Halep (16) vs Elena Rybakina (17)

Novak Djokovic vs. Cameron Norrie
Nick Kyrgios vs. Rafael Nadal

Where can I watch the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals on TV in India?

The Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India.

Which platform will stream the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals in India?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the Wimbledon 2022 singles semi-finals in India.

