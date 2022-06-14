Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams set for comeback, could play Eastbourne before arriving at SW19

Serena Williams all but confirmed her return to competitive tennis on Monday, after she put out an Instagram post suggesting a return to Wimbledon this year. “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there,” she wrote.

Since suffering an ankle injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon 2021, the American has not stepped on court to play a professional match. Williams, who has fallen as low as World No. 1208 now, was initially not on the entry list for players at SW19 this year, but her post suggests she is gearing up to play at the All England Club.

After her name was missing from the entry list, speculation has been rife among fans over whether or not the American will be playing on the WTA Tour again. Her post, on which she has also tagged the Eastbourne International, a WTA 500 event held a week prior to Wimbledon, suggests she may also be playing in Eastbourne in the build-up to SW19.

Williams would have gotten direct entry to the women’s singles main draw at SW19 this year due to her Protected Ranking (PR), given to players injured for six months or longer, had she been on the entry list in time for the deadline.

The American could, however, play the singles by asking for a wildcard. Given her previous experience playing women’s doubles with her sister Venus, as well as mixed doubles, she could be entered to play just doubles too.

If Serena Williams does play Eastbourne it will be only the third time she has done so after 1998 and 2011. — Adam_Addicott (@AdamAddicott) June 14, 2022

No ranking points are on offer at the All England Club this year, so Williams is confirmed to drop out of the rankings altogether after she drops the 10 points she has from her first-round loss at the event last year. A lot more is at stake for the 40-year-old though.

Williams has won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, putting her second in the all-time list, just one behind Margaret Court’s total of 24. Wimbledon may well be a longshot for her after returning from a long-term injury, but if the American is to make a full-fledged comeback on tour, she could be targetting the US Open in August to tie Court’s record.