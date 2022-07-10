Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Final Live: Can Novak Djokovic break the Nick Kyrgios jinx tonight?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios, Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Update: Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court on Sunday. Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is playing in a major tennis final for the first time in his career. Kyrgios is 2-0 against Djokovic but both of those matches were in 2017.
Follow live updates from Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios below.
The women's doubles final will be on Centre Court following the men's singles match. Top-seeded Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai will face second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.
First round: vs. Paul Jubb 6-3 1-6 7-5 [3]6-7 7-5
Second round: vs. Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1
Third round: vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas [2]6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6[7]
Fourth round: vs. Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6[2] 3-6 6-2
Quarter-finals: vs. Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 7-6[5]
Semi-finals: vs. Rafael Nadal - Walkover
First round: vs. Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4
Second round: vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2
Third round: vs. Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4
Fourth round: vs. Tim Van Rijthoven 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2
Quarter-finals: vs. Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2
Semi-finals: vs. Cameron Norrie 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4
The stakes for the final are unquestionably high. Djokovic, who has not been at his best at SW19 and has not needed to be, is playing for more than just a Wimbledon title. For Kyrgios, an opportunity like this is almost certainly not going to come again. Both Berrettini and 2019 semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut were in his quarter, but withdrew due to COVID. Even though the Aussie stumbled – needing five sets in the first and fourth round – his tennis has been more consistent than ever before. (READ MORE)
Despite Kyrgios having been on the tour as a professional since 2012, the pair have only ever played each other twice with Kyrgios holding a 100% win record against him. Both meetings came in 2017 and on both occasions, Kyrgios won in straight sets.
Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title against an opponent looking for his first. The six-time champion at the All England Club will face the unseeded Nick Kyrgios on Sunday on Centre Court. Djokovic is 6-1 in finals at Wimbledon and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in all. Kyrgios had never before reached even the semifinals at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis.