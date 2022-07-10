Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Final Live: Can Novak Djokovic break the Nick Kyrgios jinx tonight?

Wimbledon Men's Final Live: High stakes

The stakes for the final are unquestionably high. Djokovic, who has not been at his best at SW19 and has not needed to be, is playing for more than just a Wimbledon title. For Kyrgios, an opportunity like this is almost certainly not going to come again. Both Berrettini and 2019 semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut were in his quarter, but withdrew due to COVID. Even though the Aussie stumbled – needing five sets in the first and fourth round – his tennis has been more consistent than ever before. (READ MORE)