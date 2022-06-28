scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Wimbledon 2022: Matteo Berrettini pulls out due to positive Covid-19 test

Matteo Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer, who lost in qualifying.

By: Reuters |
Updated: June 28, 2022 4:50:05 pm
Matteo Berrettini in action. (Reuters)

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, pulled out of the Championships on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, became the second player to withdraw from this year’s grasscourt Grand Slam due to the coronavirus after Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Monday.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” Berrettini said on his social media account hours before his first-round match against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

“I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.”

Berrettini was seen as a leading contender to win this year’s tournament after he claimed back-to-back titles in tuneup events on grass at Stuttgart and Queen’s Club.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matteo Berrettini (@matberrettini)

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel,” the Italian added. “The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

Best of Express Premium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?Premium
Explained: What is the 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law?
More Premium Stories >>

Sweden’s Elias Ymer replaced Berrettini in the men’s draw, organisers said.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 28: Latest News