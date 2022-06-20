Wimbledon 2022: India’s Yuki Bhambri falls to top seed Bernabe Zapata Miralles in qualifying

Former India No. 1 Yuki Bhambri fell to Spain’s Bernabe Zapata Miralles 5-7. 6-1 in the first round of qualifying for the Wimbledon main draw on Monday. The 29-year-old got entry into the qualifying draw thanks to a protected ranking due to a knee injury.

Bhambri got off to a flying start in the match, getting an early break and finding himself in a 5-3 lead in the first set. Miralles, however, managed to get the break back immediately, and after fending off two set points on his serve in the next game, he went on to win 10 of the next 11 games to eliminate the Indian from the event.

The 29-year-old was handed a tough draw considering Miralles’ remarkable recent results. The Spaniard went from qualifying all the way to the fourth round at the French Open last month, defeating Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner before losing to Alexander Zverev. He is ranked 90th in the world and faces France’s Antoine Hoang next.

Bhambri was one of two Indians in the qualifying draw for the men’s singles event at Wimbledon. India No. 1 Ramkumar Ramanathan faces 19th seed Vit Kopriva later today. Prajnesh Gunneswaran was high on the alternates list but eventually failed to make the cut.

Sania Mirza, in her last year on tour, is the only other Indian who is confirmed to feature at SW19 this year. The 35-year-old enters the women’s doubles main draw alongside Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka.