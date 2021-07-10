scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Updates: Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova

Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Tennis Live Score Streaming Updates: Barty is aiming to win her second major and her first on grass.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 10, 2021 5:50:18 pm
Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles Final Live: Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Tennis Live Score Updates: Top-seed Ashleigh Barty will take on former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final of this year’s Wimbledon Championships at the Centre Court, London on Saturday.

Barty, who is currently the top-ranked women’s singles player, reached her maiden Wimbledon final by ousting former champion Angelique Kerber and stands on the cusp of emulating her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her titles at the All England Club in 1980. Standing in her way is the formidable presence of big-serving Pliskova whose journey to the Centre Court showpiece has also been a long and winding one. Barty, bidding for a second Grand Slam title having won the French Open in 2019, will start as favourite having won five of the seven matches she has played against Pliskova.

Live Blog

Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles Final Live Score Updates:

17:50 (IST)10 Jul 2021
Who will win? Barty or Pliskova?
17:45 (IST)10 Jul 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of the Wimbledon women's singles final between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova! While the top seed is aiming for her second major, Pliskova has her sights on her first.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd