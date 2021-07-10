Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final Live Score Updates: Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova

Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles Final Live: Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Singles Final, Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova Tennis Live Score Updates: Top-seed Ashleigh Barty will take on former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the women’s singles final of this year’s Wimbledon Championships at the Centre Court, London on Saturday.

Barty, who is currently the top-ranked women’s singles player, reached her maiden Wimbledon final by ousting former champion Angelique Kerber and stands on the cusp of emulating her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her titles at the All England Club in 1980. Standing in her way is the formidable presence of big-serving Pliskova whose journey to the Centre Court showpiece has also been a long and winding one. Barty, bidding for a second Grand Slam title having won the French Open in 2019, will start as favourite having won five of the seven matches she has played against Pliskova.