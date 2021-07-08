Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Wimbledon 2021 Women’s Semi-Finals Live Streaming: After nearly two weeks of action at the Wimbledon Championships, the women’s singles draw has been reduced to the last four, with top-seed Ash Barty set to take on three-time major winner Angelique Kerber in the first semi-final, and in-form second-seed Aryna Sabalenka set to square off against former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second semi-final, at the Centre Court in London, England on Thursday.

All four of them will be prepared for the penultimate push in the prestigious Grand Slam after winning their respective quarter-finals in straight sets. While Kerber is a former winner of the grass-court major in 2018, Barty is vying for her first Wimbledon title to consolidate her position as the best in the WTA rankings. On the other hand, neither Sabalenka nor Pliskova have ever won a single Grand Slam.

When are the Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals taking place?

The Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-final between Ash Barty and Angelique Kerber will start around 6 PM IST on Thursday, July 8. The second semi-final between Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka will begin around 7:15 PM IST.

Where are the Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals taking place?

The Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals between Ash Barty and Angelique Kerber, and Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka, will take place at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Where will be the live coverage of Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals be available?

The Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals between Ash Barty and Angelique Kerber, and Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka, will be aired live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.

Where will be the live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals be available online?

The Wimbledon 2021 women’s singles semi-finals between Ash Barty and Angelique Kerber, and Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka, will be live-streamed online on Disney+Hotstar in India.