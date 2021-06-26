Wimbledon 2021 Schedule, Full Draw, Live Streaming Details: All you need to know

Wimbledon 2021 Schedule, Full Draw, Live Streaming: The 134th edition of the Wimbledon Championships is all set to begin from Monday after it was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament will end on July 11.

While defending men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed his participation as the top seed, reigning women’s singles winner Simona Halep has withdrawn from the competition owing to a calf-injury. Among other notable omissions, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka stand out. On the other hand, the returning Roger Federer will be vying to lift his ninth Wimbledon trophy and extend his record on the historic grass-courts.

WIMBLEDON 2021 SEEDINGS

Men’s Singles: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)

Women’s Singles: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)

WIMBLEDON 2021 DRAW

Novak Djokovic will start off his campaign on the grass-courts against teenage wildcard Jack Draper. Roger Federer, who turns 40 this year, takes on Adrian Mannarino in the first round. Andy Murray, taking part in the singles for the first time since 2017, has been drawn to play 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Serena Williams, the women’s singles runner-up in 2019, will begin her latest quest to claim a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles, against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Ash Barty will prepare for a first-round match against Carla Suarez Navarro.

WIMBLEDON 2021 SCHEDULE

A full order of play will be available the night before the next day’s play. The women’s singles final is scheduled to take place on July 10 and the men’s singles final on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

WIMBLEDON 2021 LIVE STREAMING

The Wimbledon Championships will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels. As for live streaming, it will be available on Disney+ Hotstar for viewers in India.