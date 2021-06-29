scorecardresearch
Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer moves into round 2 after Adrian Mannarino retires due to injury

Roger Federer survived a scare against France’s Adrian Mannarino to move into the next round of Wimbledon.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 29, 2021 11:46:22 pm
Switzerland's Roger Federer prepares to serve to Adrian Mannarino of France. (AP Photo)

Roger Federer, eight-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, survived a scare against France’s Adrian Mannarino to move into the next round of Wimbledon.

Federer got into the second round with a 6-4 ,6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2 win over Mannarino. The Frenchman, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury.

Mannarino was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell, grabbing his right knee in pain. He limped through two more games in the first-round match before finally calling it quits as hi movement was severely compromised.

Federer was sheepish about winning. “Not like this, please,” he told the crowd. “Look, he could have won the match at the end. Obviously, he was the better player.”

 

With this win, Federer improved to 7-0 against Mannarino.

