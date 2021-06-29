Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer moves into round 2 after Adrian Mannarino retires due to injury

Roger Federer, eight-time champion at the grass-court Grand Slam, survived a scare against France’s Adrian Mannarino to move into the next round of Wimbledon.

Federer got into the second round with a 6-4 ,6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-2 win over Mannarino. The Frenchman, playing on his 33rd birthday, won the second and third sets before retiring with a leg injury.

🎾 Así se lesionó la pierna Adrian Mannarino 🇫🇷 y debió abandonar su partido ante Roger #Federer 🇨🇭 en la primera ronda de #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/l49pT5QO93 — El Gráfico (@elgraficoweb) June 29, 2021

Mannarino was behind in the fourth set when he slipped on the grass and fell, grabbing his right knee in pain. He limped through two more games in the first-round match before finally calling it quits as hi movement was severely compromised.

Federer was sheepish about winning. “Not like this, please,” he told the crowd. “Look, he could have won the match at the end. Obviously, he was the better player.”

Our heart goes out to you, @AdrianMannarino – it was a performance to be proud of and we wish you a speedy recovery#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0uREBcRcrc — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

With this win, Federer improved to 7-0 against Mannarino.