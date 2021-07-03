Wimbledon 2021: Nick Kyrgios forgets his tennis shoes before match

Nick Kyrgios thought he was perfectly prepared for his third-round match at Wimbledon. Then he realized he left his shoes in the locker room.

The Australian caused a slight delay to his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime because he didn’t have his proper grass-court shoes with him when he stepped onto No. 1 Court.

“I left my tennis shoes in the locker room. Good start,” Kyrgios said with a sheepish grin.

His mishap forced the two players to stand around for a couple of minutes before they could start their warm-up.

“The one day I thought I was being a professional,” Kyrgios joked, pointing out that he had all his rackets and clothes with him. “Walking out here so confidently and then, bang. Left the shoes in the locker room.”

The warm-up could finally start after a Wimbledon employee came running out with Kyrgios’ shoes.