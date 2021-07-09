Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final Live: Novak Djokovic touches the court after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics during the men's singles quarterfinals. (AP Photo)

Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz will be fighting it off to reach their first Wimbledon final in the first semi-final clash of the day. Hurkacz will be high on confidence after a comfortable victory over the legendary Roger Federer. In the second semi-final of the day, defending champion Novak Djokovic will be taking on Denis Shapovalov. The Serb has been flawless in the tournament so far. The five-time Wimbledon winner reached the semi-final after beating Hungarian Márton Fucsovics in straight sets. On the other hand, Denis Shapovalov had a tough fight against Russia’s Karen Khachanov to reach the last four.

When are the Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals taking place?

The Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-final between Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz will start around 6 PM IST on Friday, July 9. The second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov will begin after 8 PM IST depending on the conclusion of first semi-final.

Where are the Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals taking place?

The Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals between Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz, and Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov will take place at Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Where will be the live coverage of Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals be available?

The Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals between Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz, and Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov, will be aired live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.

Where will be the live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals be available online?

The Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-finals between Matteo Berrettini and Hubert Hurkacz, and Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov, will be live-streamed online on Disney+Hotstar in India.