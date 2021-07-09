Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Semi-Final Live Score Updates: Berrettini vs Hurkacz

Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Semi-Final Live: Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz.

Wimbledon 2021 Semi-Final Tennis Live Score, Matteo Berrettini vs Hubert Hurkacz Tennis Live Updates: Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy will lock horns with Poland’s giant-killing Hubert Hurkacz in the first men’s singles semi-final of the Wimbledon Championships at the Centre Court in London on Friday. The winner will play Djokovic or Shapovalov in the final.

Berrettini, who has dropped just two sets so far, and Hurkacz, who has downed big names like Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev on his way to the last four, will clash for the first time since Miami in 2019. Although Hurkacz has the upper-hand on head-to-head record, Berrettini is on a ten-match winning streak on grass. Meanwhile, history is on the line for both players. If Berrettini wins, he will become the first Italian — man or woman — to make a Wimbledon singles final, and if Hurkacz triumphs, he will be the first Polish man to advance to a Grand Slam final and the third player from his country to do so overall.