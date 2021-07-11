Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Updates: Djoker aims for 3 in a row

Wimbledon 2021 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live. (AP)

Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Tennis Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share that men’s mark. The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first — and the first at any major for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open. The key to the title match could be Berrettini’s massive serves against Djokovic’s best-in-the-business returns. It also could come down to how Berrettini handles the occasion.

This will be Djokovic’s chance to win the Wimbledon title for the third time in a row. The 34-year-old has won five Wimbledon titles so far. Only Roger Federer (8), William Renshaw (7 in amateur era) and Pete Sampras have won more Wimbledon titles than the Serb. Djokovic reached the final with wins in straight sets against Denis Shapovalov whereas Berrettini took four sets to beat Hubert Hurkacz.