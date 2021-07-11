scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Updates: Djoker aims for 3 in a row

Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Final Live Score Streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Tennis Live Score Streaming Updates: Novak Djokovic will have an eye on the record as he plays his seventh Wimbledon final.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 11, 2021 4:59:29 pm
Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini LiveWimbledon 2021 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live. (AP)

Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Tennis Live Score Updates: Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share that men’s mark. The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first — and the first at any major for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open. The key to the title match could be Berrettini’s massive serves against Djokovic’s best-in-the-business returns. It also could come down to how Berrettini handles the occasion.

This will be Djokovic’s chance to win the Wimbledon title for the third time in a row. The 34-year-old has won five Wimbledon titles so far. Only Roger Federer (8), William Renshaw (7 in amateur era) and Pete Sampras have won more Wimbledon titles than the Serb. Djokovic reached the final with wins in straight sets against Denis Shapovalov whereas Berrettini took four sets to beat Hubert Hurkacz.

Live Blog

Wimbledon 2021 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score Updates:

16:57 (IST)11 Jul 2021
Wimbledon 2021 Men's Final: Djokovic

ATP ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021; French Open 2016, 2021; Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019; U.S. Open 2011, 2015, 2018)

16:50 (IST)11 Jul 2021
Wimbledon 2021 Men's Final: Hello and Welcome

Defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final tonight. The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first — and the first at any major for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open. The key to the title match could be Berrettini’s massive serves against Djokovic’s best-in-the-business returns. Stay tuned as we build up towards the match.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd