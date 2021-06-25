scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Wimbledon Draw: Djokovic to play teenager Draper; Serena gets easy draw

Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles this year, taking his overall tally to 19 majors.

By: Reuters |
June 25, 2021 5:07:55 pm
wimbledon, wimbledon 2019, wimbledon semi-final, wimbledon semi final live, wimbledon 2019 semi final, wimbledon live stream, wimbledon tennis, wimbledon tennis 2019, novak djokovic vs roberto bautista agut, djokovic vs bautista agut, djokovic vs bautista liveNovak Djokovic reacts during his first round match in Wimbledon in 2019. (File)

Men’s defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face British teenage wildcard Jack Draper in his opening match but Simona Halep, the women’s winner at the last championships in 2019, will not open feature after withdrawing on Friday.

World No.1 Djokovic is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles this year, taking his overall tally to 19 majors. Draper, 19, will be making his Grand Slam main draw debut.

Romanian Halep announced earlier on Friday that she would be pulling out of the tournament with a calf injury that prevented her from playing at the French Open.

Serena Williams, who Halep beat to won the title in 2019, will begin her latest quest to claim a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam titles, against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Women’s top seed Ash Barty of Australia will face a first-round match against Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro who recently returned to action having recovered from cancer.

Britain’s twice champion Andy Murray, taking part in the singles for the first time since 2017 after two hip surgeries, was drawn to play Georgian 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who turns 40 this year, takes on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in round one.

Wimbledon is returning this year after last year’s tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is a government-approved ‘pilot event’ with a minimum 50% capacity rising to a full 15,000 attendance for the men’s and women’s singles finals on Centre Court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WTC final
WTC Final 2021, in pics: New Zealand beat India to win inaugural World Test Championship
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 25: Latest News