Wimbledon 2021: Denis Shapovalov wins in five sets for 1st Slam semifinal

Canada's Denis Shapovalov falls while attempting to play a return to Russia's Karen Khachanov. (AP Photo)

Denis Shapovalov reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by edging Karen Khachanov in five sets at Wimbledon.

The 10th-seeded Shapovalov pulled out the 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the 25th-seeded Khachanov in nearly 3 1/2 hours at No. 1 Court.

Shapovalov is a 22-year-old from Canada who won the 2016 Wimbledon boys’ title.

He compiled nearly twice as many winners as Khachanov, 59-31. That total included 17 aces for Shapovalov, which helped lessen the importance of his 10 double-faults.

The last break came at 4-all in the fifth set. Shapovalov converted his fourth break chance in that game when Khachanov sent a forehand long.

Shapovalov will face No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday for a berth in the final.