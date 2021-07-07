scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Must Read

Wimbledon 2021: Denis Shapovalov wins in five sets for 1st Slam semifinal

10th-seeded Shapovalov pulled out the 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the 25th-seeded Khachanov.

By: AP |
Updated: July 7, 2021 9:51:48 pm
WimbledonCanada's Denis Shapovalov falls while attempting to play a return to Russia's Karen Khachanov. (AP Photo)

Denis Shapovalov reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by edging Karen Khachanov in five sets at Wimbledon.

The 10th-seeded Shapovalov pulled out the 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the 25th-seeded Khachanov in nearly 3 1/2 hours at No. 1 Court.

Shapovalov is a 22-year-old from Canada who won the 2016 Wimbledon boys’ title.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He compiled nearly twice as many winners as Khachanov, 59-31. That total included 17 aces for Shapovalov, which helped lessen the importance of his 10 double-faults.

The last break came at 4-all in the fifth set. Shapovalov converted his fourth break chance in that game when Khachanov sent a forehand long.

Shapovalov will face No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Friday for a berth in the final.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Italy vs Spain, Euro 2020
Italy v Spain in pics: Italy beat Spain on penalties, reach Euro 2020 final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 07: Latest News