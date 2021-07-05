Wimbledon 2021: Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach quarters

Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a dazzling 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory over seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Monday.

Jabeur lost four games in a row from a position of strength to concede the opening set on Court Two but responded in sensational fashion to outplay last year’s French Open champion.

“Did she really do that?!” Just one of the many world-class plays from @Ons_Jabeur 💫#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7pNbFOhvOs — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021

The 26-year-old has now beaten three Grand Slam champions so far here, taking out five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza during her impressive run.

Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title on the Birmingham grass in the build-up to Wimbledon, faces Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday.

The Tunisian will be looking to post her best Grand Slam run, having reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2020.

Sabalenka sees off Rybakina to reach last-eight

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka battled past a determined Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the opening game but the Kazakh, who came into the match having won a tournament-high 96per cent of her service games in the first three rounds, let her opponent off immediately as she failed to hold.

A first Grand Slam quarter-final 💪 No.2 seed @SabalenkaA sets up an intriguing tie against Ons Jabeur in the next round after beating Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/40rdAH2Z5R — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021

Belarusian Sabalenka grew in confidence as the contest on Court Three wore on, sending down two straight aces to go up 4-2 before clinching the first set when world number 20 Rybakina double-faulted.

Sabalenka needed three sets to overcome Rybakina during her title runs at Abu Dhabi this year and Wuhan in 2019 and the Belarusian trailed 3-1 in the second set before battling back to draw level but then lost her momentum.

Having made it one set apiece with her ninth ace, Rybakina held firm until 3-3 in the deciding set before dropping serve, as Sabalenka raised her level to run away with the match.

