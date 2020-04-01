Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 01, 2020
COVID19

‘Devastated’, ‘Shooked’: Tennis fraternity react after Wimbledon gets cancelled

The 134th Wimbledon Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11 next year.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 1, 2020 9:57:37 pm
Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final. (Source: File Photo)

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed on Wednesday that the Wimbledon Championships 2020 have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scrapping of the grasscourt tournament marked the first time the Grand Slam will not be held since World War II.

Wimbledon was due to run for two weeks from June 29 this year, with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their singles titles. Instead, the 134th Championships will be held from June 28 to July 11 next year.

