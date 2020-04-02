Tennis: Game, set, match 2020?

Spectators watch the women’s semifinal between Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Rod Laver Arena. (AP/File Photo) Spectators watch the women’s semifinal between Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic on Rod Laver Arena. (AP/File Photo)

A host of important events are scheduled to take place after the Wimbledon Championships, all of which face the threat of being cancelled. Here’s a look at those events and how their respective venues are currently coping with the pandemic.

MEN’S EVENTS –

Canadian (Toronto) Masters (August 10) – the city has currently cancelled all events (festivals, conferences, parades, etc) including those organised by external groups till June 30, with new reports suggesting the restrictions will be extended till July.

Cincinnati Masters (16 August) – As of Tuesday, the state of Ohio had confirmed over 2199 positive cases of the virus with 55 deaths. The state is currently under lockdown till April 6, but is expected to extend the stay-at-home period.

Shanghai Masters (11 October) – Based on reports, many cities in China have ended their lockdown period, including Shanghai. Several tourist sites however still remain close to the public.

Paris Masters (November 2) – The French Capital is expected to host the last Masters event and the French Open (in September). The Il-de-France region, where Paris lies, is considered the most impacted area in France, accounting for 1176 of the 3523 deaths reported throughout the country on Wednesday. The city is currently in lockdown.

ATP Next Gen Finals, Milan (November 10) – The Lombardy region of Italy, whose capital is Milan, is the worst hit area in Italy. The country has also been the worst affected by the pandemic, with 12,428 deaths reported by Wednesday. This year, the tennis event is to take place in the Allianz Cloud Stadium, while the previous venue, Fiera Milano, has been converted into a makeshift hospital.

ATP Finals, London (November 15) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who resides in London, is among the 29,474 positive cases reported in the country. The capital city is currently under lockdown, and officials are in a race to convert convention halls in the city into makeshift hospitals.

Madrid Davis Cup (29 November) – After Italy, Spain has registered the most number of casualties due to the coronavirus, 9053, with an additional 589 lives lost on Wednesday. Madrid has been considered the epicentre of the pandemic in Europe.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

Montreal Premier 5 (August 10) – Montreal accounts for almost half of the 1991 cases in Quebec, as of March 31. The city however, is not currently under lockdown.

Cincinnati Premier 5 (August 17) – The city is lockdown till April 6, but that is expected to be extended.

Wuhan Premier 5 (September 27) – The coronavirus had reportedly originated in Wuhan. Based on Chinese government figures, 2548 of the total 3312 deaths in China were those of Wuhan residents. The city is still in lockdown.

China Open (Beijing) Premier Mandatory (October 3) – No new local cases have been reported in Beijing, and the lockdown has ended.

WTA Finals, Shenzhen (November 1) – The city had one of the most number of imported cases (from travellers to Shenzhen) in China. A team of scientists in the city are currently working on developing a cure.

